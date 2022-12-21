Prosecutor: Man drives teen 150 miles so teen can have sex with online crush

LAFAYETTE, Ind. ― Twenty-eight-year-old Donald Lee Brown II drove a teenage boy 150 miles to Lafayette so the boy could have sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Brown, of the 200 block of West Hospital Road in Paoli, with vicarious sexual gratification, sexual battery and voyeurism.

Police arrived about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 2400 block of Union Street to find Brown and the 14-year-old boy hiding in the closet of the 13-year-old girl, according to police.

The boy told police Brown drove him to the house so he could have sex with the 13-year-old girl he met online.

Then Brown, the 14-year-old boy, and two 13-year-old girls watched TV in a bedroom, before the boy and one of the girls went to another room, according to prosecutors.

After the boy and one of the girls left, Brown tried putting his arms around the 13-year-old girl who remained in the room, but she rejected sexual his advances, according to prosecutors.

She managed to get away and went to another room.

That girl said she saw Brown peeping through a crack in the door where the 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were having sex, according to prosecutors.

Online jail records indicate Brown remained incarcerated Wednesday at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

