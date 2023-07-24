Prosecutor: Man exposed himself to young woman near Lasell University in Newton

A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he exposed himself to a young woman near Lasell University in Newton last week.

Brendo Da Coneicao-Carneiro, 25, was arraigned Monday in Newton District Court on two counts of open and gross lewdness charges in connection with an incident. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

The 20-year-old victim was walking in the area of Woodland Street around 7 p.m. Friday when Carneiro pulled up alongside her in a black sedan and exposed himself, a prosecutor told the court.

Carneiro, who was in the car by himself, was tracked down after the victim provided police officers with his license plate number.

A judge allowed Carneiro to go free on personal recognizance but ordered him to stay away from Woodland Street.

He is due back in court on August 28 for a pre-trial conference.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

