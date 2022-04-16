Prosecutor: Man facing up to 10 years in September hit-and-run that killed Mason man

A Cincinnati man has been convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a Mason man in September, according to the Warren Count Prosecutor's Office.

Jeremy C. Penwell was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Sept.14, 2021, Penwell was driving a vehicle down Grandin Road while he was under the influence of controlled substances, according to the prosecutor's office.

Investigators said as Penwell continued down Grandin Road, he struck and killed Aleksandre Begheluri, 37, of Mason. Begheluri was outside of his vehicle fixing a chain that was dragging from his trailer.

Penwell didn't stop and continued driving to work, according to the prosecutor's office.

The Hamilton Township Police Department conducted an investigation and discovered that before the crash, Penwell was passed out in his vehicle at a gas station before he was awakened and drove off.

Investigators also found that after the crash, several of Penwell's co-workers found him to be under the influence once he arrived at work.

Penwell was sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man facing up to 10 years in hit-and-run that killed Mason man