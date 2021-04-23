Prosecutor: Man knew toddler was in car when he opened fire

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Deandre Binion. Binion, charged with attempted murder in an April 6 road-rage shooting on the city's famed Lake Shore Drive that left a toddler critically injured with a gunshot wound to his head, opened fire at the vehicle even after the other driver told him the boy was inside, a Cook County prosecutor said Friday, April 23. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)
DON BABWIN
·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A 25-year-old Chicago man charged with attempted murder in a road-rage shooting that left a toddler with a critical head injury opened fire on the vehicle even after the driver of the other vehicle told him the boy was inside, a Cook County prosecutor said Friday.

Assistant State's Attorney Kevin Deboni said during a bond hearing that the April 6 shooting of 21-month old Kayden Swann apparently stemmed from Deandre Binion's anger at being unable to pass another vehicle on the city’s famed Lake Shore Drive.

Deboni told Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Catherine Marubio that after Binion stopped abruptly behind Jushawn Brown's vehicle, Brown leaned out the window and shouted for him to “back off and that he had a child in the car,” Deboni said.

Brown started to drive off, but Binion raced after him and as he pulled up next to Brown's vehicle, he dangled a gun outside the window, Deboni said. Brown then showed Binion that he had a gun too, but he quickly put the gun down and continued to drive, said Deboni. He said there is no evidence that Brown fired his weapon.

Binion opened fire from inside his SUV and after the two vehicles stopped he climbed out and fired again before driving off. Binion fired four or five shots from inside his vehicle and four or five more as he stood on the roadway, Deboni said. One of the bullets shattered a back seat window and struck the toddler — who was in a car seat — in the temple.

Brown saw the toddler had been shot and he and his other passenger, the boy's grandmother, tried to race to the hospital but crashed a short time later.

Police say a good Samaritan stopped and drove all three to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Doctors placed the critically injured boy in a medically induced coma. Deboni said the child is no longer in intensive care and was moving to a rehabilitation facility.

The judge ordered Binion held without bond. Binion is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Man told shooter there was a child in his car before 22-month-old Kayden Swann shot in head on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say

    CHICAGO – The man driving the car that 22-month-old Kayden Swann was riding in on Lake Shore Drive told another driver who was becoming aggressive to back off and that he had a child in the car before the other driver started shooting, a prosecutor said Friday. Deandre Binion, 25, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with firing a gun multiple times into a car ...

  • Man charged in Lake Shore Drive road rage shooting that seriously injured toddler

    A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of 22-month-old Kayden Swann on Lake Shore Drive.

  • Woman who 'resented being a mum' left out bleach with a straw in for toddler to drink

    The woman also inflicted more than 80 injuries on the three-year-old boy before the alarm was raised.

  • Phillip Adams dropped his phone outside SC home before killing 6, search warrant shows

    Deputies traced the phone number to Adams, who was found dead in a house down the street.

  • Woman learns she was charged with a felony for failing to return ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ VHS two decades ago

    ‘I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea,’ says former state resident

  • 'Extremely concerning': Racist hate crimes soared in England after COVID lockdown eased, charity says

    Victim Support said the spike could also be linked to the George Floyd murder trial and 'Stop Asian Hate' campaign.

  • Brazil crime: One of world's biggest arms traffickers recaptured

    João Filipe Barbieri escaped from prison in November using fake court papers, Brazilian police say.

  • Caitlyn Jenner announces she is running for governor of California

    Caitlyn Jenner has announced that she has joined the race for governor of California in a likely recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. NBC's Mark Murray has details.

  • Senate hearing on algorithms will include Facebook, Twitter and YouTube execs

    Early next week, executives from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will participate in a Senate Judiciary hearing on algorithmic amplification.

  • Les McKeown, Bay City Rollers Lead Singer, Dies at 65

    Scottish pop rockers were known for songs like “Saturday Night” and “Bye, Bye Baby” Les McKeown, the Scottish lead singer of the ’70s pop rock band Bay City Rollers, has died. He was 65. McKeown’s passing was announced through his Twitter page on Thursday, with his family Keiko and Jubei McKeown saying he died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, April 20. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown,” the message read. “We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss.” Also Read: Jim Steinman, Rock Composer for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, Dies at 73 McKeown formed Bay City Rollers in 1973, and the band hit the pop charts the following year with its first single, “Remember (Sha-La-La-La),” which topped out at No. 6 on the UK charts. Bay City Rollers were known for their hooky, bubblegum pop tracks in the vein of bands like The Partridge Family, and their Scottish good looks didn’t hurt with teen girl fans, either. The band’s best known songs included “Bye, Bye Baby” and “Give A Little Love,” which both hit No. 1 in the UK, and the group finally scored a major hit in the U.S. with “Saturday Night.” Between 1975 and 1978, they played sold-out gigs in the U.S., Japan, Britain, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. McKeown left Bay City Rollers in 1978, which led the band to change its name to The Rollers and recruit a new singer, though they quickly fizzled out. McKeown returned for a series of reunion shows in 1982, then joined the band in recording an album, 1985’s “Breakout,” that marked their first studio LP in seven years. McKeown continued performing with Bay City Rollers up until recently, and even had a series of tour dates lined up for this summer. Read original story Les McKeown, Bay City Rollers Lead Singer, Dies at 65 At TheWrap

  • Lawmakers urge Biden to back 'moral' patent waiver to speed vaccine access

    U.S. lawmakers and nonprofit groups on Friday heaped pressure on the Biden administration to back a temporary patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines to help poor countries contain the pandemic. The groups delivered a petition signed by two million people, adding to separate letters already sent to U.S. President Joe Biden by a group of senators, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, nearly 100 members of the House and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners. Senator Bernie Sanders said it was also in the United States' own interest to ensure as many people were vaccinated as quickly as possible, to limit the chance of virus mutations that could prompt further U.S. lockdowns.

  • TV helps boost recovery in Hollywood production activity

    An insatiable demand for new TV shows has helped drive a rebound in filming in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Senate passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill in overwhelming bipartisan vote

    The Senate voted 94-1 on Thursday to pass legislation that aims to improve anti-Asian hate crime tracking and identification.Why it matters: It's a rare bipartisan endorsement of a bill by the 50-50 Senate, and comes in the wake of a spike of anti-Asian hate crimes over the last year. Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) was lone Republican to vote against the bill. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The bill will train law enforcement to better identify anti-Asian racism and appoint an official in the Justice Department to review and expedite COVID-19-related hate crime reports, among other measures.After opposition from Republicans, an amendment replaced wording related to "COVID-19 hate crimes" with "hate crimes," while specifically mentioning the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.Another Republican-backed amendment will provide grants to state and local governments to help with hate crime reporting.What's next: The legislation is likely to pass in the House and head to Biden's desk for a signature.Go deeper: Atlanta spa killings stir even more fear among Asian AmericansPew: Over 80% of Asian adults say violence against them is increasingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

    Jenner, 71, said the Democratic governor's "over-restrictive lockdown" has devastated small business and deprived children of in-class schooling. "Californians want better and deserve better from their government," Jenner said in a statement posted on social media. "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor," she said.

  • Cubs' Javy Báez jacks home run, makes diving stop vs. Brewers

    Cubs shortstop Javy Bez had an impressive all-around game Friday vs. the Brewers, crushing a home run while making an insane diving stop.

  • Reality Steve Apologizes After Demi Burnett Accuses Him of Making Unwanted Sexual Advance

    Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett claimed Reality Steve called her last August to tell her about his "graphic sex dream" about her.

  • Is The Challenge 's Chris "C.T." Tamburello Ready to Retire to All Stars ?

    After his fourth win on Double Agents, the 40-year-old reality star talked to E! News about his future on the MTV series, admitting, "I don't know how much longer I can do this."

  • The Salvage Yard Pontiac Firebirds Of Copart

    We take a dive into the inventory of Firebirds that have had a hard life.

  • Murdering Our Son: The Steven Clark Story, review - a compelling crime case told in a peculiar way

    The central mystery in Accused of Murdering Our Son: The Steven Clark Story (ITV) remains as compelling today as it did when Steven went missing in December 1992. The 23-year-old disappeared during a walk with his mother by Saltburn Pier in Cleveland. Although there were two credible sightings of him in the days afterwards, no trace of him was ever found. His bank account remained untouched. Twenty-eight years later and as part of a cold case review, police arrested Steven’s parents, Doris and Charles, on suspicion of his murder. What followed was a horrible ordeal in which they were interrogated, forced to move out of their home while it was searched, and spent 17 weeks fearing that they were about to be charged. The couple had contacted the former detective-turned-TV-sleuth, Mark Williams-Thomas, for help. But what followed was a true crime story told in a peculiar way. Williams-Thomas put himself centre stage, involving talking into a Dictaphone and sharing his findings via Zoom with a retired senior police officer, but that didn’t illuminate proceedings. In the end Williams-Thomas concluded, as did the police, that the couple were innocent. But before that point he attempted to test their innocence with his own techniques. “I’ve tried everything to break them – back and forth, repeating questions, asking them in a different manner… and they don’t falter,” he said. The camera often lingered on Charles’s face, as if to cast doubt, which felt sly.

  • Woman threatens to ‘kick out’ family member over their new vegan diet: ‘That is an insane response’

    Nobody thought the woman handled things well. The post Woman threatens to ‘kick out’ family member over their new vegan diet: ‘That is an insane response’ appeared first on In The Know.