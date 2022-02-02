Prosecutor: Man pleads guilty to 2020 killing of childhood friend on Indy's east side

Update: Ronald Collins pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in connection with the July 2020 death of James Hayden, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Collins will receive a 45-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the prosecutor's office.

"In an interview with detectives, Collins admitted to staying at Hayden’s residence and that they had been friends since he was 13-years-old," a statement from the prosecutor's office noted. A sentencing hearing for Collins is set for March 9.

Original article: Police arrested an Indianapolis man they say killed another man on the east side this week.

Ronald W. Collins, 47, was held in the Marion County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder in the death of James Hayden, records show.

Hayden, 46, was found dead about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in a home in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue.

Hayden, police said, suffered "undisclosed trauma." An IMPD spokeswoman on Friday declined to release further details.

Collins is scheduled to appear in Marion Superior Court on Monday, records show.

