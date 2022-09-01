Prosecutor: Man pleads guilty to conspiring to assault NKY judge, attorney

A man convicted of child pornography charges pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with his father to assault a judge and a defense attorney who worked on his case, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Preston Ritter Jr., 36, of Elsmere, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to two counts of retaliating against a participant in the legal process and two counts of conspiracy to commit assault, prosecutors said.

A criminal complaint says Ritter and his father, Preston Ritter Sr., 72, also of Elsmere, targeted Kenton County District Judge Douglas Grothaus and Darrell Cox, a local defense attorney.

Cox was hired by Ritter Sr. to represent his son after the younger Ritter was arrested on child pornography charges in June 2020, the complaint states. An arraignment and preliminary hearing were held before Grothaus.

Just days after his son's arrest, Ritter Sr. was arrested after he left threatening messages on the voicemails of Kenton County police investigators, prosecutors said. Ritter Sr. was also arraigned before Grothaus with Cox representing him, the complaint states.

Court records say Ritter Jr. bonded out of the Kenton County Detention Center a day after his arrest, though his father remained in jail. Investigators listened to phone calls made from the jail by Ritter Sr. to his son, during which the pair planned the assault, the complaint says.

"If I get convicted on this one I get life in prison ... he's (Darrell Cox) holding the trump cards," the elder Ritter is quoted as saying during a call from the jail. "The only thing he ain't holding is I can make ... you know ... he has a son too. I'll get the point across to him that he ain't safe."

Court records say the Ritters schemed to post the bond of another inmate, who agreed to take part in the plot, and let him stay at their residence in exchange for the man's help in beating Grothaus and Cox with a baseball bat.

Story continues

Prosecutors said Ritter Jr. admitted in court to attempting to post the other inmate's bond, though he underestimated the amount of the bond and failed to bring enough money to get the man out of jail.

While speaking with a detective, the inmate said Ritter Sr. told him he wanted to carry out the assault because of his "current legal situation and because he remained incarcerated," the complaint states.

Police asked the inmate if there had ever been discussions of killing Grothaus or Cox, the document shows. The inmate told police, "nobody specifically mentioned killing anyone but that could happen with a baseball bat," the complaint states.

The complaint says Ritter Jr. eventually did post the inmate's bond on June 18, 2020.

Prosecutors are recommending Ritter Jr. serve five years in prison for the plot against Grothaus and Cox. That sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence imposed for the child pornography charges.

Christopher Meier, Ritter Jr.'s attorney, declined to comment on the case until the plea agreement is approved by the court. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14, court records show.

The charges against Ritter Sr. remain pending. Court records show that two attorneys withdrew from his case this year. The court is searching for a new lawyer to represent him, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say he is still being held at the Kenton County Detention Center where he's awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man pleads guilty to conspiring to assault NKY judge, attorney