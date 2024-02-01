Prosecutor: Man sentenced for attempted rape of woman mowing her lawn in Lawrenceburg
Prosecutor: Man sentenced for attempted rape of woman mowing her lawn in Lawrenceburg
Prosecutor: Man sentenced for attempted rape of woman mowing her lawn in Lawrenceburg
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly has no plans to recuse herself in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others, despite accusations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with the lead prosecutor.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
Andrews assisted nurses and a doctor on the flight.
Prostate cancer screening isn’t always recommended. How do you know if or when to do it? Here’s what experts say.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
Worx Landroid S, an autonomous AI mower ideal for small lawns, is now 40% off at Walmart.
Men and women have always seen things a little differently, but the youngest generation of voters is headed in opposite directions at an unprecedented rate.
Toss it over a sweater or wear it under your winter coat for added coziness.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
LSU Shreveport's Kyle Blankenship has both the men's and women's basketball teams in postseason contention.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Barrett-Jackson sold a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT configured and purchased new by Donald Trump for $1.1 million at its Scottsdale 2024 sale.
After "Selfish" songs duel on the charts, Britney Spears publicly apologizes to Justin Timberlake.
Dermatologists set the record straight on what skin care products tweens should avoid.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
The unrelenting vitriol from Northwestern students is a glimpse of what life on the road will be like for Shannon the rest of the season.