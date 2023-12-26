Prosecutor: Manager who killed teen in break-in accused of shooting at fleeing burglars

The store manager of a Delhi Township smoke shop, where a teenager was shot and killed during an October break-in, is now facing charges.

Tony Thacker, 29, was indicted Friday on counts including felonious assault, tampering with evidence and illegal possession of a firearm, court records show.

Early in the morning of Oct. 20, a group of people arrived at the VIP Smoke Shop on Delhi Pike and threw rocks through the storefront windows to get inside, officials said.

Thacker, who was living in the back of the store, heard the glass break and went to investigate when he encountered 19-year-old Amontae Carter and Travis Johnson, 16.

He fired several shots, fatally wounding Johnson, and ran to the front of the store as he continued to fire rounds at the remaining suspects who were trying to flee in stolen cars, Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Thacker shot Carter as he was sitting in the back of one of those vehicles. Officials say Thacker is not allowed to own firearms due to an adjudication for a felony offense he received as a juvenile.

Thacker and his brother, 21-year-old Malachi Thacker, also tried to disable the store's security system and remove shell casings from the scene, officials said.

Malachi Thacker is charged with tampering with evidence.

Carter was arrested for his alleged role in the break-in earlier this month. He's facing charges of murder, burglary and possession of criminal tools.

Those charges carry a maximum possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison if he's convicted as charged.

Three teens ages 15, 16 and 17 were arrested in October and collectively charged with counts including murder, burglary, receiving stolen property and auto theft.

Prosecutors say the teens are currently waiting for their cases to be transferred to adult court.

"There is simply no justification for shooting at someone as they are running away," Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a statement. "However, I want to make perfectly clear – these retail thefts will not be tolerated. If you try to rob a store, you should expect to be shot."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Delhi Twp. smoke shop manager who killed teen shot at fleeing burglars