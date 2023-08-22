Prosecutor: Markie Mason was stabbed 146 times

Aug. 22—District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa told jurors Tuesday that during the course of a trial this week they will hear how 8-year-old Mark Edward "Markie" Mason Jr. was stabbed 146 times and how Keith Burley, accused in the boy's death, yelled, "Die, die, die!" as he was killing him.

The 47-year-old bearded Burley entered the courtroom wearing black pants, a wrinkled white shirt with his shirttail out, and dark glasses, prepared to defend himself in the homicide case in which he is accused of kidnapping Mark "Markie" Mason and his younger brother, Matthew, 7, the night of July 8, 2019, by driving off in a car and leaving their mother, Maram Ford, in a parking lot of the New Castle Fire Department with facial injuries she suffered during a quarrel that had escalated.

Burley is accused of driving the boys to a home in Union Township and stabbing the Mason boy to death after he couldn't find a clip for a gun. Mason's younger brother and two teens who had been upstairs playing video games witnessed young Mason's death in horror, Lamancusa said in his opening statements. He said they will be called to testify.

Burley's first defense for himself was to enter a motion before presiding President Judge Dominick Motto before the jurors were seated, seeking to have the whole jury panel excused because none of the jurors are Black. He declared that he, himself, is African-American and that the jurors are all white.

Motto denied his motion, saying there is no requirement for a jury of mixed races.

Sixteen jurors, who included four alternates, were chosen Monday by attorneys from the prosecution and defense. Burley participated in the juror selection process. Motto appointed Attorney Justin D. Quinn of Beaver County as an advisor and standby for Burley's defense, after Burley exercised his right to represent himself.

One of the jurors revealed to the judge and the attorneys early Tuesday before the trial began that she had an issue with the case. She was excused and was replaced by one of the alternates.

Lamancusa in his opening statement prepared the jury for some shocking evidence that they will see through photographs and testimony during the trial.

Burley countered with a loud, pacing argument in his opening that he is innocent and that the prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. He spoke loudly and paced back and forth on the courtroom floor, at times facing the courtroom, telling the jurors of what he sees are injustices in the court system, pointing fingers at Motto and Lamancusa. He also told the jury how he feels he has been unjustly moved from jail to jail and to state prisons during his incarceration, and how he was kept in confinement under artificial light that damaged his eyes.

He removed his dark glasses so the jury could see his eyes, claiming his glasses were "medical."

He also told the jury he walks with a limp because they make him wear a leg brace in jail.

Some of Burley's statements sparked the ire of Lamancusa, who objected during his presentation. It is uncommon for an attorney to object to another attorney's opening statements.

Lamancusa in his opening presented an outline to the jury of how Mason's mother and Burley, who had a relationship, got into an argument that night over who was going to pump gasoline into the SUV they were driving.

The two Mason boys were swimming then went to their father's before Ford picked them up with Burley. He was with her because he didn't want to go home that night.

"The question, 'Will you pump the gas,' led them to the turn of events that led to Markie's death," Lamancusa said.

The two boys were asleep in the back seat while they were arguing, and Burley reportedly choked Ford and bit her on the eye when she tried to take his phone, Lamancusa said. "She knew at that point she was in trouble, and she knew the closest source of authority was the New Castle Fire Department."

He later showed a video of her car pulling into the fire department lot and her getting out of it to ask for help.

Lt. Michael A. Patrone, a New Castle firefighter, the first witness called in the case, described how an SUV pulled up in the lot of the central fire station on Margaret and South Jefferson streets around 10:30 that night and he heard yelling. He went to the open bay door and a woman ran to the door and said she needed help, Patrone said.

He said that while he was talking to the woman, the SUV sped away via the Columbus Inner Belt, toward West Washington Street. He said she told him her boys were in the car, and he called the police.

Patrone said the woman had facial bruises and he stayed with her until the ambulance personnel treated her before taking her to a hospital.

"This video clearly doesn't show me," Burley told him during cross-examination. He asked if Patrone saw anyone in the car and he answered, "I only saw the vehicle pull away."

