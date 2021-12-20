Prosecutor: Maxwell caused 'deep and lasting harm' to young girls





A prosecutor trying the case against Ghislaine Maxwell told the jury on Monday that the British socialite caused "deep and lasting harm" to young girls by allegedly enlisting and grooming them to be sexually mistreated by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"She manipulated her victims and groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told jurors during closing arguments on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported that Moe argued Epstein would not have been able to target his victims for more than a decade without assistance from Maxwell.

She told the jury "Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous," adding "Maxwell and Epstein committed horrifying crimes," according to the AP.

Maxwell, 59, is on trial for six charges in connection to Epstein: conspiracy to entire a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and sex trafficking of minors.

She has pleaded not guilty to all counts and faces a maximum of 70 years in prison if convicted.

Her trial started last month and entered its fourth week on Monday. The defense will deliver closing arguments in the trial next. Maxwell opted not to testify in the trial.

Maxwell has remained in jail since she was arrested in July 2020 after Judge Alison J. Nathan denied her bail on a number of occasions.