Prosecutor’s motion adjourned in fatal hit-and-run case

A motion hearing scheduled for Jan. 10 in the case lodged against 24-year-old Dylan Lee Jones — who stands charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death — was adjourned due to illness of a witness.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady said in an earlier interview that he filed a motion in the case to have the court decide whether or not to allow testimony of a Michigan Department of Corrections probation agent during a presumed jury trial in the future.

An earlier plea bargain offered to Jones was turned down paving the way for a jury trial.

Brady said it was an evidentiary issue that needed to be decided whereas police officers who interview someone should read a subject their Miranda Rights but a Supreme Court case Brady referenced said probation agents do not need to read someone their rights unless the line of questioning is coercive.

“I would like her testimony of course, but it’s not something we can just bring before a jury…we would need a court ruling beforehand,” Brady said.

Jones was arrested in connection with the Aug. 21, 2021, fatal hit-and-run crash in Fayette Township which claimed the life of Kevin Brewer. Jones also has three other files in which he is charged with fleeing police, possessing methamphetamine and receiving/concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

An investigation by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office showed that Jones was driving a passenger car in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2021, on Moore Road in Fayette Township when he struck Brewer and Brewer’s dog as they were out for a morning walk.

Jones then left the scene of the crash after initially stopping and abandoned his car a few miles away on Half Moon Lake Road just north of Moore Road.

Jones was arrested a few weeks later in Cambria Township after leading the Michigan State Police in a short-lived pursuit while he was operating a reported stolen vehicle out of Indiana which had been spray painted.

Story continues

Police found methamphetamine inside the vehicle during an inventory search.

A corrections deputy also found methamphetamine concealed underneath Jones’ bunk mat while he was incarcerated at the Hillsdale County Jail.

Jones faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged.

A jury trial date has yet to be scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Prosecutor’s motion adjourned in fatal hit and run case