Prosecutor: Mount Airy baby's bottles were exposed to drugs

Jul. 29—The father of a now-deceased Mount Airy infant whose baby bottles were allegedly exposed to fentanyl is being held without bail following a hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court Thursday.

Jeremy Whitney Frazier, 34, was extradited from Pennsylvania Wednesday after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 2-month-old Grayson Frazier, who died July 3, 2020. Also charged is his wife, 34-year-old Heather Marie Frazier, who was released this week on $20,000 bail. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) announced their arrests Tuesday following an investigation and the results of an autopsy.

Tammy Leache of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said Jeremy Frazier should continue to be held without bail.

In her arguments Thursday, Leache said the state believes the Fraziers used heroin/fentanyl in the same bathroom where they prepared the baby's bottles. Leache said there is "extreme drug use" between the parents and that the use is ongoing. She also noted that Jeremy Frazier has pending charges out of Charles County for vehicle theft, and said he assaulted his wife while in Pennsylvania. He's been living in Gettysburg recently while on probation, according to a representative from the public defender's office.

The public defender requested Judge Richard J. Sandy grant Jeremy Frazier $20,000 bail, like his wife, but the judge ordered Frazier to be held without bail. Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. set Heather Frazier's bail Monday.

On July 3, 2020, FCSO responded to the area of Walden Way in Mount Airy for an infant CPR case, according to a sheriff's office news release. Emergency medical services personnel took the child to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities. The Maryland Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be narcotic (fentanyl) intoxication, police said, and ruled the death as a homicide.

