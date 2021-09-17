Prosecutor: Mount Airy woman charged in fentanyl death of infant tests positive for fentanyl, again

Sep. 17—After testing positive for fentanyl a second time, a Mount Airy woman accused in the death of her infant son was arrested and ordered to be committed to an addiction treatment center Thursday.

Heather M. Frazier, 34, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a minor. At 2 months old, Grayson Frazier died from fentanyl intoxication in July 2020, according to the Maryland Medical Examiner's Office. Also charged is the child's father and Heather Frazier's husband, Jeremy Frazier, 34, who is being held without bail.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt on Thursday ordered Heather Frazier to be committed to The Orenda Center of Wellness for addiction treatment, though she would still be considered in custody. The decision came after Frazier, who is pregnant, tested positive for fentanyl a second time since her July 26 arrest and release. Assistant Public Defender Rachel Reyes did not contest the state's request for Frazier's bail to be revoked.

Frazier first tested positive for fentanyl one day after her release, but the defense argued fentanyl can be detected in a drug test days after use, and therefore, the state could not prove Frazier violated the court's order to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

On Aug. 2, Judge Scott L. Rolle agreed to release Frazier on the conditions that she abstained from drugs and alcohol and submitted to frequent testing. In court that day, Frazier told Rolle she would not test positive again.

On Aug. 27, Frazier tested positive for fentanyl a second time, according to Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Carpenter. An arrest warrant was issued, and when police attempted to contact Frazier's parents, who she was staying with, Frazier's mother reportedly told the detective the test was a "false positive" and refused to tell police where Frazier was before hanging up, Carpenter said.

Carpenter sought for Frazier to be held without bail and kept at the adult detention center to keep her and the baby safe. If the judge was inclined to send Frazier to a treatment center, Carpenter asked that she remain in custody. Reyes expressed preference toward the treatment facility, to which Solt committed Frazier.

Story continues

The case should be reviewed again when Frazier completes her treatment, Solt said.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter:

@MaryGraceKeller