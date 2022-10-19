Prosecutor named to ensure fair elections on Nov. 8

Oct. 19—CONCORD — Seth Aframe, a veteran federal prosecutor, will lead efforts by the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure a fair election on Nov. 8 in the Granite State, according to Jane Young, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

The Justice Department's Election Day Program includes efforts to deter discrimination and intimidation at the polls, address threats of violence directed toward poll workers and investigate election fraud.

"The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process," Young said in a statement.

The FBI also will be available to address issues of fraud. And the Civil Rights Division will address any violations of voting rights laws.

On Nov. 8, Aframe can be reached at 603-230-2503. But Young's office said local police, who can react faster, should be called to address issues of violence or intimidation at the polls.