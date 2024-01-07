Prosecutor will 'never object to someone going to work'

Jan. 7—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man facing a multi-count indictment after an allegedly drunken struggle against police last year seems to be abiding by court expectations while out on bond.

John W. Holbrook, 42, was arrested last September after police said they found him asleep in a public restroom at the Knights Inn off U.S. 60, per court records.

Holbrook's arrest citation states he cursed at Boyd County Sheriff's deputies and kicked at hotel workers and officers. The arresting officer added Holbrook smelled of alcohol.

The deputy also reported Holbrook kicked at officers, requiring them to TASE him before he was compliant.

Once Holbrook was placed into a deputy's patrol vehicle, bound for a local hospital for medical clearance, the deputy had to pull over, stating Holbrook was "trying to bust his windows out," causing visible "bowing" of the deputy's rear door.

Holbrook was charged with two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, public intoxication, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.

On Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Holbrook appeared alongside his attorney, David Mussetter.

Holbrook has posted bond since his arrest and has been under court monitoring, appearing docile on Friday in comparison to his description in his earlier arrest citation.

Mussetter said Holbrook has begun a rehab program and recently "phased up," now permitted to attend outpatient services.

With Holbrook compliant with his bond conditions so far, Mussetter said Holbrook now sought permission to seek employment.

"I'll never object to someone going to work as long as it's a legitimate job," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn replied.

Mussetter said the case hasn't quite reached resolution but said he would submit official documents of Holbrook's employment.

