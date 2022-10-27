For prosecutor, newcomer takes on Vigo incumbent

Oct. 27—The race for Vigo County Prosecutor may come down to experience.

Incumbent Republican Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, 65, is seeking a fifth term against Democrat Johnny Vaughn, 28, who received his law degree in 2021.

Vaughn says his family experience would help him as prosecutor.

"I have life experience. I have been around the criminal justice system my whole life," Vaughn said. "I watched my house get raided, my parents have been to jail and prison [on drug charges], and take that with my legal experience, I can represent Vigo County wholly and being a prosecutor would be my only focus," he said.

Since June, Vaughn as worked as public defender in CHIN [Child In Need of Services] cases. He has previously undertaken several criminal cases without charge, or pro bono.

"I would like to streamline the [trial] process. There is a trial rule where you have to have discovery in 30 days, but if there is not an outstanding discovery issue, a plea agreement and discovery should be sent out fairly quickly so that a lot of these cases can be streamlined to reduce court cases. Unless there is a serious outstanding discovery issue, I don't see why we couldn't do that," he said.

Vaughn said he would also target removing low level marijuana cases filed in Terre Haute City Court.

"Right now you have to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and you either enter into a diversion program, which you have to pay over $200 for, or you do community service. I just wouldn't prosecute at all," Vaughn said. "I would not even issue a ticket."

Vaughn said marijuana is legal in Michigan and Illinois. However, if carried into Indiana, it is a crime.

"I don't think it is a smart choice to use prosecutorial resources to prosecute it," he said.

Vaughn said prosecutorial discretion is "a vital tool exercised by the elected prosecutor. Prosecutorial discretion gives the prosecuting attorney the discretion to focus on where to use our resources and which laws to enforce.

"Petty marijuana cases happen every day to individuals with and without a criminal record. Currently, there are 19 states where marijuana is legal for recreational use," he said. "Our neighboring states have either legalized marijuana or are moving towards medicinal usage. I believe it is not in Vigo County's best interest to prosecute small marijuana possession," he said.

Vigo County Prosecutor Modesitt points to his experience, with more than 100,000 cases prosecuted in the past 16 years as prosecutor; 72 homicide convictions and seven cold cases resolved and convictions made in those cases; more than 85 jury trials; has more than 40 years experience in law practice; and has managed prosecutor's office for 16 years.

Responding to Vaughn's statement on marijuana, Modesitt said, "if every prosecutor in the state, on their own made decisions as to what they were and were not going to prosecute, we would have complete chaos in the state. That is why we have the legislature," Modesitt said. "The legislature puts the laws in place and then it is up the prosecutors to enforce those laws.

"We here in Vigo County have been having the police issue tickets for low level marijuana offenses, which means that they get a ticket, they don't go to jail, they are summoned in [to court], so we have used our discretion to minimize how we handle those, but it is not our job to, on our own, just to decide what we will prosecute or not prosecute as a general rule across the board. That is up the legislature," Modesitt said.

Modesitt said the prosecutor has to manage budgets and personnel.

"People don't realize how big the prosecutor's office is. We have 51 employees and 20 attorneys," Modesitt said. "It is a big job just managing the office. We have different divisions in the office. The criminal division, which is the one everyone hears about, but then we have adult protective services, child court division that collected around $10 million last year in child support and now we have victims assistance, which means it is an entity with two employees that assist people through the criminal process," Modesitt said.

"In addition to that, we were able to partner with Indiana State University and law enforcement where we have a high tech crimes unit. I think the fact that I started my own law firm in 1985 and have managed that ever since, and right now in the private law firm we have 11 employees, I think that is experience that helped me manage the employees in the prosecutor's office over the years," Modesitt said.

On jail overcrowding, Modesitt said representatives of a 2018 study for a new jail on size and scope said Vigo County "was as proactive as any other county they had seen in coming up with different programs to try to help avoid jail overcrowding. We have the drug court, the veterans court, mental health court, we have all these different courts," he said.

Additionally, the prosecutor's office has implemented the CLEAR [Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery] program "to see if people are willing to go straight to a recovery center to engage in services and in some cases avoid prosecution, like a deferral, or if charges have been filed, we can take that into account later if they were successful and completed everything they are supposed to," Modesitt said.

"We are doing everything we can think of, because let's face it, the addiction problem is the one that is causing a lot of the jail overcrowding. We are trying to figure out ways if we can help people get their lives straightened out and in the long run that will help our jail overcrowding issues," Modesitt said.

"... We are trying as much as possible to recommend in-home detention and send people to community corrections."

"... I think my number one job is to try to keep the public safe," Modesitt said. "We need to continue to fight the addiction problem."

Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter @TribStarHoward.