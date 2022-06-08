Prosecutor: NKY man asked children for sex by chatting on PlayStation game

An Erlanger man who is a registered sex offender attempted to have sexual contact with multiple children by chatting with them on a PlayStation game, according to the Kenton County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives with the Kentucky State Police began investigating Uhl in 2020 after reports of a "child predator" contacting children in the chat function of a PlayStation game called "Destiny."

Officials said one of the children's parents and grandparents overheard a PlayStation gamer using the screen name "rogeruhl2020" make inappropriate comments. The adults reported the incident to Homeland Security.

Investigators then tracked the user's IP address to an apartment on Short Hill Lane in Erlanger.

Police said the residence belonged to Uhl, who was already a registered sex offender after having been convicted in 2016 of attempted molestation of a child under 12 in Florida.

Kentucky State Police and Homeland Security officers went to speak with Uhl about his online activity.

Investigators said Uhl admitted to asking children for inappropriate photos online.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for Uhl's apartment and all of his electronic devices.

Kentucky State Police E-Crimes investigators searched those devices and found evidence Uhl solicited at least three different children for sex acts using his Playstation or cell phone.

Uhl was arrested and charged with three counts of using an electronic communications system to Induce a minor to commit a sexual offense. Each count is a class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Emily J. Arnzen recommends a 15-year prison sentence, the maximum for the three-class D felonies under Kentucky law.

She said the case is an important lesson for parents because it shows a child predator can be lurking on any device.

"It's absolutely essential children are monitored on the regardless of whether they access it by computer, phone, gaming system, or any other device," Arnzen said. "Criminals know undercover police sometimes patrol chat rooms posing as children, so they're adapting."

Uhl will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on August 2.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: NKY man asked children for sex through PlayStation game