Prosecutor: No criminal charges involving preschooler left on Celina school bus

No criminal charges will be pursued against the individuals who left a preschool girl unattended on a Celina school bus a little more than a week ago.

“The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the totality of the investigation,” according to a statement Prosecutor Erin Minor released Thursday evening.

“The prosecutor’s office is declining to pursue criminal charges against the individuals involved, as negligent conduct is insufficient to support charges under these facts and circumstances.”

News Center 7 and WHIO.com reported last week that the people involved, a bus driver and bus aide, have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the March 15 incident.

The student was left unattended for over three hours until the district’s assistant bus mechanic located her, Celina City Schools Superintendent Ken Schmiesing said

School board Vice President Carl Huber did say disciplinary hearings are scheduled for Friday.

“I’m sure something’s going to happen,” he said, noting that the incident should not have happened in the first place.

