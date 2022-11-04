Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8

·2 min read

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement that his office has been meeting with state police to review the investigation and facts of the case.

“Obtaining a complete picture of the facts and circumstances of the investigation is essential prior to determining the next step in this process,” Hilson said. “Given the complexities of this investigation, the time it takes to obtain and evaluate certain pieces of evidence is beyond our control.”

In August, the office of Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the Nov. 8 election.

Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. Hilson, a Democrat, was assigned to handle the case in early September.

Allegations made public in August named DePerno as one of the “prime instigators” of a plan to get improper access to voting machines and use them to dispute the 2020 presidential outcome.

According to documents released by Nessel’s office, five vote tabulators were taken from Roscommon and Missaukee counties in northern Michigan, and Barry County in western Michigan. Investigators found others in the group broke into the tabulators and performed “tests” on the equipment.

“It was determined during the investigation that DePerno was present at a hotel room during such ‘testing,’” a petition to the prosecutors’ council said.

Obtaining undue possession of a voting machine used in an election is a felony punishable by five years in prison.

DePerno, a Kalamazoo attorney, has accused Nessel of “weaponizing her office using your tax dollars to harass and persecute her political opponents.”

Recommended Stories

  • French far-right MP temporarily suspended for shouting "Go back to Africa"

    The French National Assembly on Friday sanctioned a far-right National Rally MP by temporarily banning him from the institution and cutting his pay for shouting "Go back to Africa" as a Black MP spoke during a parliamentary session. The sanction, the parliament's toughest, means Gregoire de Fournas, a member of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, will be deprived of half of his compensation during two months and banned from attending parliamentary sessions for 15 days. "We must not fragilise our democracy", said National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet after she ordered the lawmaker to leave the premises of the parliament.

  • French lawmaker gets 15-day suspension after racist comment

    A French far-right lawmaker has been suspended from the country's parliament for 15 days, the maximum penalty, after he made a racist remark during a legislative session, which prompted condemnation from across the political spectrum. Gregoire de Fournas of the far-right National Rally party was heard shouting the words "return to Africa” at his fellow lawmaker as Carlos Martens Bilongo, who is Black, was challenging the French government on Thursday about migrants stranded at sea. Bilongo said he was “deeply hurt” by the remark.

  • Jeff Bezos' Former Housekeeper Suing for Racism and Poor Working Conditions

    It’s no secret that Jeff Bezos probably doesn’t have a World’s Best Boss mug sitting on his desk. While at the helm of Amazon, the news was full of stories of workers complaining about unfavorable working conditions and being shortchanged on their pay checks.

  • When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water

    “Out of nowhere, the water would be gone, and we’d have no idea when it’d be back.” Caring for someone with dementia with no safe water takes the stress to another level. While failures of big city water systems attract the attention, it's small communities like Keystone, West Virginia, that more often are left unprotected by destitute and unmaintained water providers.

  • T.J. Hockenson excited for first time to “win some games”

    The Vikings introduced their newest acquisition to the media on Wednesday

  • The Fed says it could cool it on rate hikes as soon as next month. Now the future of the economy depends on how long the increases last.

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, but Powell suggested "the time is coming" to slow the pace of hikes.

  • Police back Republican candidates in U.S. midterms, even those at Jan. 6 riot

    The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed some Democratic candidates in past elections. That was the case even in a competitive U.S. House of Representatives race, in which Democrat Brad Pfaff has repeatedly attacked his rival, Republican Derrick Van Orden, for attending the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol. More than 100 police officers were injured in the storming of the Capitol that day.

  • James Hong admits he didn’t understand ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ after reading its script

    Legendary actor James Hong recently admitted he did not understand the script of the hit mind-bending film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” after he first read it. “I have to know who’s in it and that it’s not slandering any minority groups,” Hong explained. “That came to me, and I said, ‘Boy, this is some project,’” he continued, adding, “Although I must admit to you, upon reading the script, I couldn’t understand it.”

  • DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers

    DuPont De Nemours Inc's decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them. DuPont said on Tuesday it terminated its $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers, a U.S. electronic materials maker, because of protracted delays in securing regulatory approval, marking the first major U.S. deal in four years to collapse because Chinese officials dragged their feet on providing clearance. Qualcomm ended its $44 billion purchase of Dutch peer NXP Semiconductors NV in 2018 after failing to secure regulatory approval.

  • French Far-Right Lawmaker Accused of “Return To Africa” Comment Toward Black Representative

    The French parliament is investigating a possible racist comment from a member of the far-right National Rally party Gregoire de Fournas, according to NBC News. National Rally is supposedly known for its strong anti-immigrant stances. De Fournas is threatened with temporary suspension from the house and a possible loss of pay if found guilty.

  • Detroit Lions' Brad Holmes: I would have made T.J. Hockenson trade 'if our record was reversed'

    Holmes said he does not believe in the 'archaic way of thinking' that NFL teams cannot make trades within their division

  • 'No More Twitter Women Or Blackbirds' — Elon Musk Seems To Have Gotten Rid Of ERGs In Twitter Takeover

    Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is drastically changing the platform as we know it.

  • Nick Sirianni: We have to do a better job of getting Robert Quinn reps

    New Eagles pass rusher Robert Quinn played only seven snaps against the Texans, down from 20 in his debut on Sunday against the Steelers. On Friday, coach Nick Sirianni explained the lack of opportunities for the man who ha 18.5 sacks in 2021. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how that [more]

  • Activists fight bid to remove Puerto Rico's 'colonial cats'

    Hundreds of cats have long slinked through the cobblestone streets of Puerto Rico’s historic district, stopping for the occasional pat on the head as delighted tourists and residents snap pictures and offer bits of food. The cats are so beloved they even have their own statue in Old San Juan. The idea has outraged many people, who worry the cats will be killed.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Finally Addressed That TikTok Where She Seemingly Suggested She Was Bisexual

    People started speculating after Emily participated in a TikTok trend that predicted a person's sexuality based on their living room furniture.View Entire Post ›

  • 'The View': Sunny Hostin Likens White Republican Women To 'Roaches Voting For Raid'

    Sunny Hostin is taking white women to task for their voting decisions on The View, comparing them to “roaches voting for raid.” According to Entertainment Weekly

  • Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

    Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools reopened, struggles with student behavior and mental health have given some schools even more reason to restrict access.

  • Kevin Durant Says Nets 'Could Have Kept Quiet' About Kyrie Irving

    The basketball player later clarified on Twitter that he doesn’t condone hate speech and “is about spreading love always.”

  • FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

    The FBI said Thursday that it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," but wouldn't say anything about who made the threat or why.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ballot Fight Sputters to an End in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The courtroom drama is over for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her challenge to Georgia’s enforcement of a post-Civil War era ban on officeholders who support an insurrection. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Latest: Mu