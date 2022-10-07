Prosecutor objects to man being released twice without bail

Oct. 7—A Lewiston judge released a man with no bail for the second time in two weeks for felony drug possession, including fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, Lewiston police first arrested Christian T. Sehorn-Miller, 24, who is from Oregon but currently living in Lewiston, on Sept. 23 for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a search by Idaho Probation and Parole. The prosecutor's office discovered during the case filing that Sehorn-Miller was a four-time felon with charges including burglary, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all from Coos County, Oregon, in 2018. Sehorn-Miller is also on felony probation for other charges.

Based on this finding, the prosecutor's office requested a $25,000 bond. Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans ordered to release Sehorn-Miller with no bail with standard pretrial conditions including not to commit any other crimes, according to the news release from the prosecutor's office.

A recording of the hearing obtained by the Tribune showed that Sehorn-Miller's parole officer chose not to file a report on the parole violation.

"So two probation searches, both of which there's no probation violations coming?" Evans said.

"Apparently, your honor," said attorney Travis Hartshorn, who was representing Sehorn-Miller for his initial appearance. Hartshorn also said that Sehorn-Miller only has one failure to appear in court, according to the recording.

According to the news release, Sehorn-Miller was then arrested Wednesday for possession of fentanyl, a felony. The arrest occurred when Sehorn-Miller, who was driving a 2007 Chevy Blazer, was stopped for allegedly not having a front license plate. A drug K-9 arrived on scene and gave a drug alert on the vehicle and officers allegedly found four fentanyl pills in Sehorn-Miller's pocket.

Sehorn-Miller was taken into custody and appeared before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Thursday by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The prosecutor's office requested another $25,000 bond based on the criminal history and new charges.

"We believe fentanyl presents a significant risk to our community," the news release said.

Instead, Ramalingam released Sehorn-Miller on his own recognizance, which means he was released without bail.

According to the recording of the hearing, there was no probation violation report filed. Ramalingam cited that reason as well as the one failure to appear in 2018 for his decision to not impose bail. Sehorn-Miller also told the judge that he was working on drug treatment.

"I am going to give you one opportunity and I'm going to release you on your own recognizance. It's going to be up to you whether it stays that way," Ramalingam said. "If you fail to appear, then a bench warrant will go out, you will be arrested and I certainly will treat you differently if that happens."

Idaho doesn't have a mandatory minimum bail and the amount is up to the discretion of the judge, the prosecutor's office said. Under Idaho code, judges are also not allowed to make public statements about pending cases or speak to the media about official conduct.

"The main goals of bonds are to ensure the defendant will come back to court to face their charges and keep the community safe from reoffenders. The low bonds and failure to protect the community is a concern of the Prosecutor's Office," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in the news release. "We will continue to make arguments to the Judges deciding on bond conditions in the best interest of our community. Law Enforcement is using valuable resources addressing reoffenders being let back into our community and it is time the public starts to take notice."

Sehorn-Miller faces a maximum of seven years and/or a $15,000 for each of the charges. He is scheduled to appear for a status conference hearing Oct. 17 on both cases and was appointed Magyar, Rauch and Associates as his public defender.

