Prosecutor’s Office files motion to try teen as adult in connection to April shooting

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. says he filed an amended complaint and motion to transfer a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult for charges stemming from an April shooting.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the Dayton teen is accused of shooting and seriously injuring his mother’s boyfriend last month.

On April 27, police received a 911 call about gunshots being heard on Ryburn Street. Upon arrival, police located a shooting victim.

>> Texas school shooting live updates: All victims were in same classroom

The victim identified the teen as the person who shot them and said they left with his wallet and cellphone. He was critically injured in the shooting and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Prosecutors filed the motion and amended complaint Wednesday, charging them with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of having weapons while under disability.

The teen was convicted of aggravated assault in March 2021 for stabbing the same victim. His court-ordered probation was terminated for the conviction in February.

>> I-TEAM: Tornado Siren Investigation

“This 17‐year‐old is clearly violent and was given probation after stabbing a man. Now, he has robbed and shot the same victim. Obviously, being given probation in the juvenile system did nothing to rehabilitate him. He will now be tried, convicted, and sentenced as an adult for this violent act,” Heck said.