Prosecutor’s office highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In October, Cheboygan County Victim Advocate Jaimee Vizina provided local coffee shops with purple ribbons as a way to remind others about domestic violence awareness.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but at the Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, victims are represented at every time of the year.

“Far too many families in our community experience domestic violence in their home,” said Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Goodrich. “I am proud that our office works diligently to meet the needs of survivors and their families in times of need. Our victim advocate, Jaimee Vizina, works hard to bring awareness to domestic violence in the month of October and all throughout the year.”

Vizina works daily with victims of any crime committed in Cheboygan County.

“With domestic violence victims, you see just how much suffering can result. Physically, emotionally — and the prospect of starting over after a long pattern of abuse,” Vizina said. “That feeling of starting over can be overwhelming, but that’s why we are here.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

This month, Vizina provided local coffee shops with purple ribbons as a way to remind others about domestic violence awareness. Since these types of crimes often occur at home and out of view, officials said many go unreported. A pattern of violence can then develop over time, with assaults becoming increasingly violent.

“Far too often when we see a new domestic violence case come in, we hear that this isn’t the first time the victim was abused. Awareness in our community can save others by recognizing patterns and signs of abuse,” said Vizina.

According to Vizina, signs could come in the form of making excuses for physical injury, missed work or a change in demeanor.

“Please join us in bringing awareness to the issue of domestic violence, and to available resources, so that survivors know our community provides a safe and supportive environment to report domestic violence,” said Goodrich.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cheboygan prosecutor's office marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month