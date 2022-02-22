Prosecutor: Officers stood by as Chauvin slowly killed Floyd ‘in broad daylight on a public street’

In closing arguments in their federal civil rights trial Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Manda Sertich described to jurors how three former Minneapolis police officers watched and listened as Derek Chauvin slowly killed an unresponsive man "in broad daylight on a public street."

The three trained officers knew Floyd needed help. They had the ability to help him. And yet they refused to render intervene, even as a group of bystanders that included a 9-year-old pleaded for them to do something.

Instead, officer Tou Thao "mocked" Floyd, telling the crowd this is "why you don't do drugs," Sertich said. Thomas Lane suggested turning Floyd over, which Sertich said proves he recognized the medical emergency. But when Chauvin denied the request, Lane did nothing more to help the man. J. Alexander Kueng continued to hold Floyd's legs and "causally picked gravel out of the tire in front of him and laughed" when Chauvin said the dying man was talking a lot for someone who claimed he couldn't breathe, she said.

Sertich asked the jury to reject the defense's argument that the officers were incapable of telling Chauvin, their senior officer, to remove his knee from Floyd's neck as he "slow motion" killed the man. She said the bystanders attempts to intervene on a "violent crime" show this to be false.

"They knew these officers they were watching had more power than they did, more authority than they did, and could cause trouble for them," she said. "And they still insisted."

Sertich then began to lay out, element by element, the law on the officers' duty to intervene and preserve Floyd's civil rights, saying they are guilty "and then some."

Kueng, Lane and Thao are charged with violating Floyd's civil rights by failing to give him medical aid. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene on Floyd's behalf to stop Chauvin's excessive force.

Sertich is the first to give closing remarks in the trial. Attorneys for the three officers will offer their final arguments throughout the day. The arguments follow nearly a month of of testimony, which included each of the three officers taking the witness stand in their own defense.

Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in state court last year, is serving a 22-year prison sentence and pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges.