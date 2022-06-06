Prosecutor OKs arrest of Chinese executive accused of embezzling US$8 mln to mine Bitcoin

A prosecutor in Beijing has reportedly approved the arrest of a director of a Shanghai-listed Chinese big data company on suspicion of misappropriating the firm’s funds to mine Bitcoin, exchange filings showed.

Fast facts

  • Li Qunnan, a director of the board of Zhongchang Big Data, was accused of embezzling 53.55 million yuan (US$8 million) in company’s funds to buy Bitcoin mining rigs and pay for hosting services in 2021, the company said in multiple filings to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

  • Li, however, is not in China at the moment, according to local media reports.

  • Zhongchang Big Data booked a net loss of 472.1 million yuan (US$71 million) in 2021, down from a net profit of 9.5 million yuan in 2020 (US$1.4 million), according to its 2021 annual report.

