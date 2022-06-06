Prosecutor OKs arrest of Chinese executive accused of embezzling US$8 mln to mine Bitcoin

A prosecutor in Beijing has reportedly approved the arrest of a director of a Shanghai-listed Chinese big data company on suspicion of misappropriating the firm’s funds to mine Bitcoin, exchange filings showed.

Fast facts

Li Qunnan, a director of the board of Zhongchang Big Data, was accused of embezzling 53.55 million yuan (US$8 million) in company’s funds to buy Bitcoin mining rigs and pay for hosting services in 2021, the company said in multiple filings to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Li, however, is not in China at the moment, according to local media reports.

Zhongchang Big Data booked a net loss of 472.1 million yuan (US$71 million) in 2021, down from a net profit of 9.5 million yuan in 2020 (US$1.4 million), according to its 2021 annual report.

“We can’t obtain sufficient, adequate audit evidence to base our audit on,” the firm’s auditor said in comments translated from Mandarin Chinese on Zhongchang’s 2021 report.

In May, the exchange slapped the firm with a delisting risk warning, requiring it to place a “*ST” tag on its stock code to warn investors of its financial distress and legal trouble.

China started a series of intensive crackdowns on crypto mining in May 2021 and introduced a blanket ban in September.

However, underground mining operations persist, with companies finding means to stay off the government’s radar.

