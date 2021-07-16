Prosecutor opposes officer's motion to move Andre Hill trial

FARNOUSH AMIRI
·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill opposed the former officer's request for the trial to be moved.

Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy's request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury.

Defense attorney Mark Collins argued last week that extensive publicity — including news coverage, posts on social media and billboards around Columbus — about the killing of Hill, a Black man, will make it impossible to convene a fair jury in Franklin County.

But Pierson, who was appointed special prosecutor by Attorney General Dave Yost, said the change of location “would unnecessarily consume resources and time.”

He added that while the state opposes the trial being moved, it will not object to modifying the jury selection process to ensure impartiality.

Hill, 47, was fatally shot by Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone.

In the moments after he was shot, additional bodycam footage shows two other Columbus officers rolled Hill over and put handcuffs on him before leaving him alone again. None of them, according to the footage released, offered any first aid even though Hill was barely moving, groaning and bleeding while laying on the garage floor.

Coy was fired less than a week later for failing to activate his body camera and for not providing medical aid to Hill. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges. His trial is currently scheduled for July 21.

His indictment by a Franklin County grand jury came just days after Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan was forced out after Mayor Andrew Ginther said he lost confidence in his ability to make the necessary department changes.

In May, the city reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Hill, the largest in Columbus history.

In addition to the state's criminal case, Columbus police, the U.S. attorney general for central Ohio and the FBI are conducting their own investigation into the shooting.

___

Associated Press writer Andrew Welsh-Huggins contributed to this report. Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Couple mark Eiffel Tower re-opening with marriage proposal

    Eric Gopel made the most of the Eiffel Tower re-opening on Friday after months of COVID-19 lockdown by proposing to his girlfriend on the top deck. With a panoramic view of Paris as the backdrop, Gopel, a 29-year-old from Germany, got down on one knee and placed a ring on the finger of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Katja Panke. Gopel and Panke were among the first visitors to the Eiffel Tower when it opened again on Friday after having been closed for more than 8 months, its longest period out of action since World War Two.

  • APEC leaders vow to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines

    World leaders said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and accelerating access to vaccines is essential to overcoming the crisis. In a statement posted on the APEC website after a virtual meeting hosted by New Zealand, the leaders of the 21-member grouping vowed to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply and said they would continue to support economies for as long as necessary. U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other world leaders took part in the meeting seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.

  • Hawaii teenager recycles to help students reach college

    In the beginning, Genshu Price recycled for his own sake — his father said it would be a good way to save money for his college tuition. The goal is to collect and recycle 2 to 4 million cans and bottles annually to fund college tuition for up to two students.

  • Hong Kong: US to issue warning on business risks

    The US is set to issue an advisory for businesses after China imposed a national security law there last year.

  • Olympic Jumper Vashti Cunningham Talks Training with Her Dad, NFL Alum Randall Cunningham

    "I think that that's probably the biggest blessing," the high jump athlete tells PEOPLE of being coached by her father, a former quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles

  • Kentucky magistrate gets more than 5 years in federal prison for crop, tax fraud

    The Fleming County magistrate scammed the federal insurance crop program of more than $1 million, according to federal officials.

  • Video shows Florida massacre suspect attacking jail guard

    Accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz rushed at a jail guard and was briefly able to wrestle him to the ground during a 2018 altercation before he was subdued, according to a video shown in court. Cruz, making his first in-person court appearance since before the pandemic, sat quietly in an orange jump suit and shackles during the 30-minute hearing over battery and assault charges stemming from the Broward County Jail altercation. It happened nine months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

  • We’re likely in a structurally higher inflationary period than transitory: Portfolio Manager

    John Petrides, Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss moves in the bond market, outlook on the Fed tapering assets, and inflation concerns.

  • Russian-linked ransomware gang REvil suddenly goes offline, sparking speculation of U.S. takedown

    The Russian-linked cyberattack crime gang REvil has suddenly vanished from the web. The group's blog and payment site went offline Tuesday, sparking speculation that it had been shut down by a state actor. REvil is suspected of being behind the JBS meat processing hack and other ransomware attacks. CBSN tech reporter Dan Patterson joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the different possible scenarios for the vanishing act.

  • Police defend withholding details in South Carolina killings

    State police told a judge that they don't want to release more information about the slayings of two members of a prominent South Carolina legal family and, after more than a month of investigation, said they still don’t know what evidence might be important to solve the case. The State Law Enforcement Division was in court Wednesday with The Post and Courier. The agency is investigating the June 7 deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22.

  • American Booksellers Association Apologizes for Promoting Abigail Schrier’s ‘Violent’ Transgender Book

    The American Booksellers Association apologized for promoting Abigail Shrier’s "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters."

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Scared child shows up at NC home during night, leading to standoff and wounded deputy

    A Caldwell County deputy was shot in the leg.

  • Josh Peck Addresses Drake Bell's "Upsetting" Attempted Child Endangerment Sentencing

    Josh Peck spoke out about former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell, who was recently sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment.

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Tennessee inmate found dead after execution date request

    Tennessee death row inmate Stephen Hugueley was found dead early Friday morning, three days after the state filed a motion to set his execution date. A statement from Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter said he appears to have died from natural causes, although the exact cause of death is pending. Hugueley, 53, was pronounced deceased at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at 2:35 a.m., according to the statement.

  • Man abused nearly 200 girls online — until string of odd thefts in Virginia, feds say

    The 36-year-old accused of using “cheat sheets” to keep track of his victims was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

  • Suspect dumps soda on elderly man and hospitalizes him after beating on NYC bus: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect seen on surveillance video dumping a bottle of soda on an elderly man before beating him and sending him to a hospital.

  • Who is Michael Hendricks, owner of lot where Kensie Renee Aubry’s remains were found?

    Hendricks had formed a company called Hendricks Aviation LLC. He and his partner are in custody on sex crime charges.