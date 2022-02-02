Prosecutor in Oxford case: Jennifer, James Crumbley need to stop romantic courtroom talk

Enough with the mushiness.

The prosecution in the Oxford High School shooting case has asked a judge to put an end to what it describes as "inappropriate" and "disrespectful" communication in court between James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the teenage shooting suspect.

In a court filing Wednesday, the prosecution expressed frustration with the Crumbleys' behavior, including the two allegedly mouthing "I love you" to one another during hearings.

"These communications ... not only disparage the integrity of the judicial proceedings as a serious distraction, but are also traumatic for the families of the deceased victims," Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Markeisha Washington wrote in her filing. "Their communication is far more distracting and offensive than a cell phone going off, which the court would not condone."

The Crumbleys are facing involuntary manslaughter charges for allegedly buying their son the gun that police say was used in the shooting, and failing to secure it. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing terrorism and first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting up his school — killing four students and injuring six other students and a teacher.

The prosecution said it has been contacted by family members of the victims, asking why the parents are allowed to communicate in court. According to court records, the following incidents are what those families are upset about:

During one hearing in December, James Crumbley "with his mask partially pulled down, mouthed what appeared to be "I love you" to his wife.

When that same hearing ended, McDonald said, Jennifer Crumbley left the courtroom, which led to "additional nonverbal communication" between the couple.

During a Jan. 7 court hearing by Zoom, when a breakout session with the attorneys and the judge was held, the Crumbles "remained on screen during this breakout session and ... Jennifer Crumbley signaled and mouthed to (her husband) what appeared to be 'I love you,' waved at him, and continued to signal and mouth words to him."

The prosecutor argues in her court filing that judges can restrict defendants from having contact with others by imposing conditions, so long as the judge determines the conditions "are reasonably necessary to maintain the integrity of the judicial proceedings." She wants the judge to prohibit the Crumbleys from having any physical, verbal or nonverbal contact with one another while in court.

Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley were not readily available, though the prosecution stated in court documents that the defense has "expressed a willingness" to instruct their clients to refrain from "this type of communication."

The Crumbleys are being held on $500,000 bond each . Prosecutors have alleged that the Crumbleys knew that their son was depressed and heading down a dangerous and violent path, but they ignored his "troubling" texts and other red flags, paid attention to their own lives instead and bought him a gun when he needed help.

The Crumbleys have denied the allegations, saying they properly stored the gun in their home, had no way of knowing that their son would use it in a school shooting, and that they are not responsible for the shooting.

All three Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty and are being held at the Oakland County Jail.

