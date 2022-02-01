Prosecutor in Oxford case has text messages, classroom photos and images of Crumbley family dog

Images of a backpack struck by a bullet, victims' clothing, text messages to a mom, and photos of Ethan Crumbley's family dog all could become evidence in the case against the teenage Oxford High School shooting suspect charged in the Nov. 30 massacre.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald listed the massive volume of materials in the criminal case against Crumbley in a letter to the 15-year-old suspect's lawyers, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp.

The list paints a dark picture of the chaos wrought during the shooting, which left four students dead, plus six students and a teacher injured.

The list came to light Monday as part of a civil lawsuit filed by attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who is seeking to hold multiple school officials responsible for the shooting, alleging they made several missteps that put students in danger that day.

The document lists the medical records of the people injured during the shooting and images of their clothing and shoes. Prosecutors also have images of bullets recovered on Oxford's campus, images of the school bathroom where at least one student was shot, and a photo of a shoe outside a school window.

Other documents and images may help mount a case against Crumbley's parents. McDonald has said that Jennifer and James Crumbley knew long before the shooting that their son was suffering after a close friend left town and the family dog died.

The attorneys are looking at documents from before and after the shooting.

The 128 gigabytes of materials include screenshots of multiple Instagram accounts, including search warrants for accounts that may be associated with Ethan, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The letter listing case materials is a part of the discovery phase of the case against Crumbley, but the document was included as an exhibit in the lawsuit. Fieger, representing an injured Oxford student, is asking a judge to allow the suit to move forward. The district has asked a judge to put the suit on hold.

Latest in lawsuit against school

The suit claims school officials missed troubling behavior exhibited by Crumbley in the days and weeks leading up to the tragedy. The district argued that many more lawsuits are coming and the criminal cases need to take precedence. Oxford's superintendent, Tim Throne, has called some of the claims Fieger has made in the suit "reckless."

Fieger's latest filing in the suit argues that the criminal case revolves around the Crumbleys, not the district, and can therefore proceed. Jennifer and James Crumbley's attorneys wrote that they did not support the school district's motion to pause the case in a letter to Fieger's office on Thursday.

Fieger will have to prove district officials were negligent and ignored warning signs from Crumbley.

The materials listed in the discovery document include text messages and email messages between Oxford counselors and teachers, as well as what appear to be scans of Crumbley's schoolwork and his school record.

One of the items listed is an email involving multiple school officials regarding a "drawing from 11/30/21," before the gunfire erupted..

Crumbley that morningdrew a gun on a math homework sheet, scrawling, "My life is useless," "Blood everywhere" and "The thoughts won't stop, help me," according to prosecutors.

Fieger is also fighting to have subpoena power to gain access to the evidence that prosecutors and investigators already have.

A protective order is blocking his access to that evidence.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oxford High shooting prosecutors detail evidence in new court filing