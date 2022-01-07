Prosecutor: Oxford school shooting suspect texted mom about 'demons' in the house

Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused in the Oxford High School shooting, waived his right to a probable cause hearing Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the 52-3 courtroom of Judge Carniak in Rochester Hills.

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley often texted his mom about "demons" and "ghosts" in the house, videotaped himself torturing animals, made Molotov cocktails at home, drew a sketch of himself shooting up his school in a journal, and once texted a friend "it's time to shoot up the school JK," prosecutors disclosed in court Friday.

But the teen's parents failed to get their son any help, they said, because they ignored the red flags, didn't pay enough attention to him and instead fed into his unhealthy obsession with guns.

"They did not intervene, They did not schedule therapy," Assistant Oakland County prosecutor Marc Keast said in court Friday. "Instead, they bought him what he desperately wanted … a handgun."

Keast disclosed these allegations during a bond hearing for Ethan Crumbley's parents, who had asked a judge to lower their bond from $500,000 to $100,000.

The judge refused to lower the bond, concluding the parents were flight risk, just as the prosecutor had argued, and that the charges in the case are too serious to warrant releasing them.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting that left four students dead. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, is facing terrorism and first-degree murder charges for his alleged role in the shootings.

Jennifer and James Crumbley appear before Judge Julie Nicholson on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Prosecutors allege the couple is responsible for the mass shooting because they bought the gun that their teenage son allegedly used to shoot up his school. The Crumbleys allegedly bought the gun for Ethan Crumbley as an early Christmas present, four days before the Nov. 30 massacre.

Prosecutors have accused the couple of ignoring their son's pleas for help, alleging they knew he was depressed and spiraling out of control. But instead of getting him help, they say, they bought him a gun while paying attention to their own lives, including extramarital affairs, drinking and financial troubles.

The Crumbleys maintain they are not guilty of any wrongdoing, saying they had no way of knowing that their son would use the gun to open fire at school, and that they are not responsible for the tragedy that followed.

The Crumbleys also maintain that they kept the gun safely stored, though prosecutors have alleged that the couple kept the gun in an unlocked, armoire drawer.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult and faces up to life in prison if convicted. He was denied bond and is being housed at the Oakland County jail, where his parents are also being detained. The family, however, is not allowed to communicate with one another.

The high school sophomore is accused of fatally shooting Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

All three Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty.

Separately, a civil lawsuit seeking $100 million has been filed against the school district on behalf of a student who was shot in the neck and survived, and her younger sister who watched her sibling get shot.

The lawsuit alleges that the school district put students in harm's way by ignoring signs of a troubled teen who was allowed to return to class after exhibiting troubling behavior in class, both on the day of the shooting and the day before.

According to police and the prosecution, Ethan Crumbley was seen in class browsing for ammunition on his cellphone a day before the massacre. The next day, he was found with a note depicting a semiautomatic handgun with the words, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me," and a sketch of someone bleeding.

His parents were summoned, and a meeting with counselors and their son followed. The parents resisted taking him out of school. He was sent back to class with his backpack, which police said they believe contained the gun used in the deadly shootings.

The backpack was never searched.

According to school officials, Ethan Crumbley explained that the drawing of the gun and blood was part of a video game design, and that counselors did not believe he might harm others based on his "behavior, responses and demeanor," so they let him return to class.

Shortly after, police said video evidence from inside the school showed Ethan Crumbley emerging from a bathroom and opening fire in a hallway. The shooting lasted for about five minutes before the gunman surrendered to law enforcement.

