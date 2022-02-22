Prosecutor: Oxford school shooting suspect asked jail: 'How do I get my fan mail?'

In an effort to keep Ethan Crumbley behind bars, prosecutors portrayed the school shooting suspect as a homicidal maniac who was fixated on achieving fame and glory by killing his classmates and took pride in his dark side.

He hasn't "altered his way of thinking" since being jailed in the Nov. 30 mass shooting, prosecutors argued, alleging the teenager made some unusual requests while in lockup in December.

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022. Crumbley is accused in a mass shooting that left four students dead in November 2021 at his high school.

"He asked in jail, 'How do I get my fan mail? How do I get my hate mail?' He wants that notoriety," Assistant Oakland Prosecutor Kelly Collins argued in court Tuesday, alleging the teenager also communicates with the outside world through a tablet, telling them things like: "My court date is Feb. 22. Maybe you can watch me on TV."

"He wants to be remembered," Collins told the judge, stressing the massacre at Oxford High School was planned out in advance. "His actions were not impulsive. They were calculated, rehearsed, and well thought out."

Collins made her comments during a daylong hearing involving a request by the defense to have Crumbley moved from the Oakland County jail to Children's Village in Pontiac.

Oakland County prosecuting attorney Kelly Collins questions a witness during a placement hearing for Ethan Crumbley at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022, over the teen's placement as he awaits trial. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

He once texted a friend, prosecutors said: "The scary thing is — I like being this f----- up."

"I understand that the charges could not be more serious against Mr. Crumbley," said the teen's lawyer, Paulette Loftin, who argued that adult prison is not the right place for a minor struggling with mental health issues.

Loftin said that in the weeks and months before the shooting, Crumbley was hallucinating, hearing voices, extremely anxious and begging for help.

"This is someone who was having a mental health crisis and no one did a thing," Loftin said. "He had no one in his corner to get the help that he desperately needed."

She added: "He is completely isolated. Isolation is horrific."

Defense attorney Paulette Loftin represents her client Ethan Crumbley during a placement hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe said that he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written decision about Crumbley's incarceration status next week.

During the hearing, prosecutors adamantly protested moving Crumbley to the youth detention facility, arguing he is too dangerous to be trusted around other minors. They alleged that in addition to plotting a mass shooting, he also outlined a plan to stalk, rape, torture and kill a female classmate, journaled about surviving the shooting so that he could witness the suffering and expressed joy in torturing baby birds.

"The defendant's anti-social behavior is very concerning," Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Markeisha Washington argued in court. "He bragged about wearing a mask to the public. He enjoyed his dark side."

Crumbley, who attended the hearing in person, sat at the defense table while his lawyer sought to defend his actions.

Loftin twice admonished Crumbley's parents during the hearings, saying: "He asked his parents to see a therapist. And at the time of this event, my client was not in any sort of therapy."

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022, over the teen's placement as he awaits trial. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Loftin also argued that Crumbley interacts with almost no one in jail, except for his lawyers and a psychiatrist and case worker he sees once a week. He is currently housed in a cement room with a glass door, and has no cellmate. She said the youth facility would be a more appropriate place for him, as he could go to school there and get better treatment.

But Heather Calcaterra, a manager at Children’s Village, testified that she has some concerns about Crumbley being transferred to the youth center.

“We’ve never had a situation like this involving a school shooting,” Calcaterra said. “I have concerns about the trauma impact on other young people. ... This is a devastating situation and we don’t know what his presence in our classrooms — how that may trigger or impact other young people.”

Calcaterra added: “I would also be concerned about his safety.”

Heather Calcaterra, manager of Oakland County Children's Village, is questioned from the witness stand during a placement hearing for Ethan Crumbley at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022, over the teen's placement as he awaits trial. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

A jail official also testified that he believes Crumbley's needs are being met in jail: He has access to a tablet, TV, and books, has read "Harry Potter," can play games on his tablet and attend educational courses there, and gets psychiatric services once a week. He did note that Crumbley has been eating cold food for some time, but that the menu is expected to change on Thursday to include warm meals.

Crumbley is held on terrorism and first-degree murder charges for allegedly carrying out the shootings at the school in a suburb north of Detroit with a gun his parents bought him. Four students died and six students and a teacher were injured in the shooting.

He is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail pending the outcome of his case.

At issue is a federal statute that says juveniles held in adult jails or prisons cannot be within sight or sound of adult inmates. That isn't possible at the Oakland County Jail, the defense has argued, stressing the teen's mental and emotional wellbeing may be harmed in that environment.

Crumbley is being housed in the same jail as his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, who are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. Prosecutors say the couple bought their son the gun that was used in the shooting, failed to keep the gun secure, and never notified the school about the gun when they had a chance.

James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley

The parents are due back in court on Thursday for the continuation of their preliminary exam, during which prosecutors will try to convince a judge that they have enough evidence against the parents to take the case to trial.

Ethan Crumbley has pleaded not guilty through his lawyers, who have said they are preparing an insanity defense.

