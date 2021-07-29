Prosecutor paints picture of 'violent rampage' as Herrera trial begins

Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·4 min read

Jul. 28—As Maria "Brenda" Rosita Gallegos stood over the body of her lifeless son, who had been shot in the head at close range, she begged the suspected gunman to spare her life.

The alleged shooter, Damian Herrera, who authorities say had shot Gallegos' husband in the back moments earlier, was no stranger to the 49-year-old La Madera woman.

He, too, was her son.

Covered in the blood of the two men who had already been shot, Gallegos pleaded with Herrera with her hands up, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias said Wednesday during her opening arguments on the first day of Herrera's trial.

But like her son and her husband, Gallegos was also fatally wounded, Padgett Macias told jurors.

"With a single bullet in the revolver, Damian shoots his mother in the head," Padgett Macias said as she described the gruesome June 2017 scene that ended with the shooting deaths of two more people — strangers who prosecutors say had the misfortune of crossing paths with Herrera after the bloody altercation outside the family home in La Madera, a mountain community just north of Ojo Caliente.

One of Herrera's attorneys, public defender Michael Rosenfield, told jurors the state has the burden of proving "each and every element of each and every one of the 11 crimes" for which Herrera is on trial.

Rosenfield also said Herrera is highly unlikely to take the stand.

The defense has no plans to call any other witnesses or offer any evidence, though "we will get some evidence in through some of the state's witnesses," he said.

"Does that mean the state wins because the state is going to present 100 percent of the witnesses, [and] they're going to present 100 percent of the evidence?" Rosenfield asked. "Does that mean [the state] will have sustained its burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt? The answer is no.

"Even though they call all the witnesses, even though they have all the evidence, that doesn't mean that they have sustained their burden," the attorney said. "You still must determine whether that burden was sustained after hearing everything."

Herrera, 25, is on trial for the four killings that occurred in Rio Arriba County. He will be tried separately in connection with the slaying of 61-year-old Michael Kyte, which happened in Taos County. No trial date has been set in that case.

In the trial that started Wednesday and is expected to last until Aug. 20, Herrera faces four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the slayings of Gallegos; his brother, Brendon Herrera, 20; his stepfather, Max Trujillo Sr., 55; and Manuel Serrano, 59, a married father of two who was shot and killed outside Bode's General Store in Abiquiú.

Authorities say Damian Herrera killed three of his family members after an argument and then killed Kyte about two hours later in Taos County after Herrera ran out of gas and asked Kyte for help. Kyte had recently retired as the west district archaeologist for Carson National Forest.

Herrera is accused of killing Serrano, a Cañones man who worked at the Georgia O'Keeffe house and studio, later that evening. Serrano had stopped at Bode's on his way to work and encountered Herrera at the gas pumps.

"He was a man who expected to live another day," Padgett Macias said about Serrano, whose family gathered in prayer outside the courtroom before the start of the trial. "When Damian Herrera is leaving the parking lot [of Bode's], he rolls down his window, points a gun out the window and shoots Manuel Serrano three times in the back."

While jurors heard about the slayings in Rio Arriba County, there was no mention of Kyte's murder.

Padgett Macias described Damian Herrera as a callous killer.

"On June 15, 2017, armed with two guns and over 500 rounds of live ammunition, this man, Damian Herrera, left carnage in the wake of a violent rampage," she said.

Padgett Macias said the physical evidence collected in the case is "overwhelming."

"In addition to the carnage that Herrera left behind, he left behind critical pieces of ... physical evidence and forensic evidence that connects him directly to these horrific crimes," she said.

Herrera, who was dressed in a black suit, black shirt and a black-and-gray striped tie, showed little emotion throughout the day. Occasionally, he jotted down notes with a blue pen on a yellow pad and pulled down his face mask to drink bottled water, revealing a freshly shaved goatee.

He had spent months in the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas after a judge determined he was mentally incapable of standing trial. His mental health became a point of contention after two of his sisters said he had told them he heard voices before the string of killings.

In January 2020, Herrera was deemed healthy enough to stand trial, but the case was further delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, one of the jurors questioned in a note to the judge why the case had taken so long to go to trial. But the judge did not provide a response.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

