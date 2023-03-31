Prosecutor: Parents left baby alone for hours before he died

Statue of justice (court or lawsuit file illustration)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joshua Perry and Kelsey Harrington found their 4-month-old son, Silas, dead July 29 after putting him down for a nap in their Otterbein apartment and leaving for several hours, according to prosecutors.

Perry, 29, and Harrington, 31, each face charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. The charges were filed March 16.

Surveillance video from the couple's apartment complex show that they left the apartment for about four hours, leaving their infant son unattended inside their home, according to prosecutors. When the returned home, it was another 20 minutes before they called 911 to report their baby not breathing, prosecutors allege.

Officers who spoke with the couple at the scene indicated that both Perry and Harrington smelled of having drank alcohol, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Harrington told police she and Perry remained in the bedroom while Silas slept, except for stepping outside to smoke cigarettes, according to prosecutors. Harrington said she was getting ready to feed Silas and noticed he was face down, blue and unresponsive, according to the affidavit.

Perry told police they were just outside of the apartment smoking cigarettes between 5 and 9 p.m. that night, and they found Silas unresponsive, blue and face down when they came inside, according to prosecutors.

On the night of July 25 —four days before Silas died — he was strapped into his car seat and left unattended for almost 15 minutes in the back of his parents SUV, which was not running and parked in a West Lafayette drug store. A passerby called police after hearing his cries, according to prosecutors.

West Lafayette police found the boy screaming and covered by blankets, according to prosecutors.

Perry and Harrington were inside the pharmacy because each has prescriptions to pick up, according to police.

A caseworker from Child Protection Services stopped by Perry and Harrington's Otterbein apartment the next day and instructed them about safe sleeping practices, according to prosecutors.

Two days after the CPS visit, Silas was dead, face down in his pack-and-play, according to prosecutors.

Perry was arrested Thursday on a warrant. He remained incarcerated Friday at the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond, according to online jail records.

As of Friday afternoon, Harrington has not yet been jailed, according to online jail records.

