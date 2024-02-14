Prosecutor: Patrick Foraker faces attempted murder, other charges after City Hall shooting

ZANESVILLE — Thanks to the quick action of the Zanesville Police Department and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Foraker sits in jail, accused in connection with a Feb. 12 attack on Zanesville City Hall.

Foraker, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; three counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharging a firearm over a public roadway, third-degree felonies; one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony. All but the concealed weapon charge carry a firearm specification.

The complaint alleges that, shortly before 10 a.m. Feb. 12, two employees of the city water department were targeted and shot at by Foraker. Foraker allegedly fired three times into the payment office at the Zanesville City Hall.

Patrick Foraker has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, following a shooting into the drive thru window at City Hall on Feb. 12.

The charges of attempted murder are for allegedly firing shots at the two city employees in the payment office when the suspect allegedly fired through the exterior glass payment window.

The felonious assault charges allege Foraker attempted to cause physical harm to the employees by means of a deadly weapon.

The three counts of discharging a firearm over the public roadway stem from Foraker allegedly firing three shots from the middle of a public road while creating a risk of physical harm to someone or causing serious physical harm to property.

The inducing panic charge alleges Foraker caused serious public inconvenience or alarm — the closing of City Hall and the lockdown of other offices in the area — which resulted in economic harm of more than $1,000. As a result of these charges, Foraker faces decades in prison, if convicted.

Muskingum County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Welch said he is grateful no one was physically harmed on Feb. 12.

"I am relieved there was not a loss of life because of Foraker’s crimes," Prosecutor Welch said. "However, the employees that came under fire have still suffered a trauma most of us cannot imagine. I hope everyone can appreciate what they are going through."

Welch said local law enforcement officers and citizens both deserve recognition for their bravery during the incident.

"The Zanesville Police Department and the Muskingum County's Sheriff's Office deserve recognition for how quickly and effectively this situation was handled," he said. "Officers from both agencies responded immediately and without hesitation to a very dangerous situation involving an armed person who had already shown a willingness to use weapons. Shortly after being dispatched officers found the suspect and took him into custody without incident. It is important to thank the businesses and witnesses who helped law enforcement by providing videos or statements regarding this crime.”

Welch said the complaint against Foraker will be sent to a grand jury very soon.

"The prosecutor’s office is requesting Foraker be held on a $1 million bond for purposes of protecting the public and guaranteeing his appearance at further court hearings," he added.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local man charged with attempted murder after City Hall shooting