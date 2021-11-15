Prosecutor plans to go forward with second trial for Sarah Lynch

Nov. 15—Hillsborough County prosecutors plan to retry Sarah Lynch, the former Manchester school principal whose three-day trial ended last week in a hung jury.

Lynch, 42, faces charges that she filed false reports and fabricated evidence about a January 2019 home invasion. She was tried last week in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

"We will empanel another jury and bring the matter back to trial," said the prosecutor in the case, First Assistant County Attorney Shawn Sweeney, in an email.