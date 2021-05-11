Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings

A man accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was indicted Tuesday on murder charges, and a prosecutor filed notice that she’ll also seek hate crime charges and the death penalty.

    Genetically modified mosquitoes have been released for the first time in the United States, taking flight in the Florida Keys in a pilot program intended to reduce the spread of deadly diseases such as dengue, yellow fever and the Zika virus.

    'SNL' star Michael Che has addressed the criticism around one of his latest sketches.

    The college admissions scandal didn't shake Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin's bond. The "Fuller House" co-stars have remained in touch, Bure says, since Loughlin's release from prison in December 2020.

    Billie Eilish appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Monday, and instead of her trademark black and green locks she was sporting her new blonde bangs. The seven-time Grammy winner also confirmed that during her last appearance on the show in February, she wore a Halloween wig. “I just knew that it would have these processing periods where it would look insane and I didn't want to look insane,” Eilish recalled. “But I needed something quick, so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig on Amazon.” Eilish upgraded to a professionally made wig for the Grammys in March, which did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans who thought something was different. As for the Amazon wig she wore on The Late Show, she admits it wasn't everything she wanted. “It was awful, it was the ugliest thing I had ever seen,” Eilish said. “It was literally like a fully black wig, like this long, plastic, and the green was just like only here. Don't do that.”

    Oakland is on the verge of losing its third pro team in the last few years, A-Rod’s bid to buy the Timberwolves is on pause and Bradley Beal and Kent Bazemore are now beefing.

    Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee to preview this week's AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

    The White House said Biden will visit Ford plant in Dearborn ahead of automaker's reveal of an electric version of its best-selling truck.

    The Hollywood actress says children's development has been affected by being 'incarcerated' in their own homes.

    John Wootton marked his 80th birthday by making his football debut.

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

    In May alone, Trump has released eight statements falsely claiming the election was "rigged," "stolen," or corrupted by widespread voter fraud.

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    The White House is alarmed over the GOP’s barrage of attacks on now former Republican conference leader Rep. Liz Cheney, casting its Wednesday morning ouster of the Wyoming lawmaker as “disturbing.”

    Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd's death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago, and allegations that they haven't disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness. Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecuting attorneys to submit affidavits under oath that they aren't responsible for the leak to the media. In a filing late Wednesday, Thao's attorney also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings — and that prosecutors knew of it.

    The actor, who played Eduardo Saverin, said he came up with the idea to whisper his famous line during a scene toward the end of the 2010 movie.

    Cody Poteet won his major league debut, Jesús Aguilar homered for a third straight game and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old Poteet (1-0) gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth but was otherwise solid. Aguilar pushed the Marlins to a 2-0 lead in the first when he turned on Matt Peacock's 93 mph fastball and launched the ball down the left-field line.

    Cost to demolish half-built Bel Air property estimated at $5m

    After stalling creatively at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder tells Insider how "Army" landed at Netflix and what fans can expect from his newest franchise.

    Yang's initial tweet did not express any solidarity with Palestinians, even as Israeli airstrikes killed dozens - including children.