Prosecutor plays victim's 911 call on Day 1 of murder trial at Ocala courthouse

Assistant State Attorney Katrina Self told jurors on Tuesday that Tyler "TK" Richardson called 911 and told a dispatcher: "Please help me. I've been shot and I'm dying."

That was part of the prosecution's opening statement in the murder trial of Alton Leandrew Wilkerson, who is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The 24-year-old man was arrested by Ocala Police Department officers in late November 2019 in connection with the shooting death of Richardson.

The victim, also 24, was found inside a residence in the 2300 block of Southwest Fort King Street. Police had been called to the home to investigate a shooting.

Tyler "TK" Richardson

Richardson was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he later died.

OPD officials said Wilkerson matched the description given to them as the person seen leaving the home soon after the shooting. Authorities said Wilkerson also called 911 to report the shooting, and made incriminating statements in the process.

Wilkerson was later detained at a convenience store a few miles away along West Silver Springs Boulevard.

Considered homeless by police officials, Wilkerson didn't give a reason why he shot and killed Richardson. Officers, with assistance from Wilkerson, recovered a Glock 9 mm with an extended magazine at West Silver Springs Boulevard and Southwest 24th Avenue.

An officer at the scene of the November 2019 shooting that killed a man in west Ocala

Opening statement on Tuesday

The prosecutor told the jury that Wilkerson shot the victim, who was his cousin, four times. She said two hours after the deadly shooting, Wilkerson called 911 and told an operator that he had shot someone.

OPD officers at the scene of the November 2019 shooting where a man was shot and killed

Police also say Wilkerson stole a car from a gas station about half an hour after the shooting.

The defense did not have an opening statement.

Evidence includes playing of 911 tapes

Self played for the jury an audio tape of the 911 call from the victim. During that playing of the recording, two of Richardson's brothers, who were sitting at the back behind the prosecutor's table, cried. One stepped outside, leaving his brother behind.

Glorious Carter testified for the prosecution. She said while she was at the home, Wilkerson twice made a cut throat gesture in her direction and she was afraid. She said she was outside when Wilkerson and the victim were inside. She said she heard four gunshots.

Ocala police officers on scene of the November 2019 shooting that claimed the life of a man

"I froze at the time," she said.

Carter said she saw Wilkerson with a gun in his hand. She said she got in a vehicle and left. The woman said there were no arguments when she was at the residence.

Wilkerson's brother Tyree said he was outside and heard his cousin cuss. He said that was followed by gunshots. His said his brother came outside with a gun in his hand and he ran because he was "nervous."

Several others, including the owner of the car that was stolen, took the witness stand.

The defense cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses was brief. At times, there was no questions.

Self also played a tape of the 911 call Wilkerson made to a dispatcher. In it, he talked about someone taking control of his human mind and nature and that he ended up snapping.

He said he did something he didn't want to do and had shot someone. He stayed on the phone with the dispatcher until police arrived.

Trial is set to resume on Wednesday.

