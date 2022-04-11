Prosecutor: public defense experience valuable for court

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2022, in Washington. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Like my friend Jim Eisenberg ("Attack on public defenders unwarranted," April 7), I spent more than 40 years toiling in the criminal justice arena for this great nation. The difference between Jim and me is that I spent those wonderful, professionally fulfilling, years as a prosecutor, first as an Assistant District Attorney in Pennsylvania, and then as an Assistant United States Attorney in West Palm Beach.

To think that anyone, let alone another attorney (such as Senators Cruz, Hawley, Kennedy, Graham, McConnell and others), would find that employment and work as an Assistant Public Defender disqualifies a member of the bench and bar from becoming a Supreme Court Justice is horrifying. Prosecutors expect the best of criminal defense attorneys, especially Public Defenders, as that is how the rule of law is best exemplified and upheld. The system simply would not be all we expect, and hope for, without their services and hard work, and would allow the government to be autocratic and run roughshod over otherwise innocent people. To believe less is not to believe in the fairness of our system or that it is the best one on earth.

Prosecutors know that we look to the sentencing guidelines for guidance. However, we also know that these guidelines are imperfect and rarely take every circumstance of crimes into account. But the reality is that Judge Jackson has more experience and knowledge about the guidelines and sentencing than any currently sitting Justice, let alone any serving senator. The guidelines and sentencing Judge Jackson was attacked on are outdated and sorely in need of statutory updating by Congress as they fail to take into account modern usage and development of computers and the internet.

Like Jim, I too was horrified by the behavior of the several Republican senators during Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings. Like Senator Corey Booker, I could only see joy in bringing another point of view to the high court that had never been represented during our country’s entire history. I can only hope we never see such embarrassing behavior again and begin to understand once more that this great nation’s strength is built on our diversity of citizens and thought.

Ellen L. Cohen is a retired Assistant United States Attorney.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Ketanji Brown Jackson's work as public defender benefits high court