Prosecutor: Ramsey County deputy legally justified for driving into man, who died, after he fired at police

Mar. 9—A Ramsey County sheriff's deputy was legally justified in using deadly force against a man in September, the Dakota County attorney's office announced Wednesday after reviewing the case.

Sgt. Don Rindal struck Troy Engstrom with his squad car after the 48-year-old fired a gun at an officer and then at Rindal in his squad, according to a summary from prosecutors. It happened Sept. 22 in Mounds View at County Road H2 and Jackson Drive.

Rindal wrote in a statement to law enforcement that Engstrom "had attempted to murder two police officers. Mounds View Boulevard is a main thoroughfare through this community, and his shots could have easily hit an innocent driver. Across from the incident location was a used car lot. Customers and staff emerged from that location while the shots were fired. They were likewise in danger of great bodily harm or death."

POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN AFTER SHOT FIRED AT HOTEL

Mounds View officers first responded to the AmericInn hotel on Sept. 22 at 6:20 am. after an employee reported that a woman came to the front desk and said her boyfriend, Engstrom, was threatening suicide and might have a gun, according to a memo from the county attorney's office about the decision to not charge Rindal.

The woman left, but police were later able to talk to her. She said Engstrom pointed a gun at his head and said, "I'm going to shoot myself," the memo said. She "told him that if he was going to kill himself, he better take her with him. Mr. Engstrom pointed the gun at her and said, 'Fine if you wanna come with me.'"

The woman left the room and then heard a gunshot. She went back in and saw Engstrom was sitting down and hadn't shot himself, and she left again.

With the information that Engstrom pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a shot inside the hotel room, a Mounds View deputy police chief gave the directive that police should take Engstrom into custody. Law enforcement was looking for Engstrom because they believed he'd left the hotel and was walking.

Story continues

OFFICER REPORTS 'SHOTS FIRED'

Mounds View Officer Nick Erickson radioed to other officers that he saw a man matching Engstrom's description and requested assistance about 11:45 a.m. He parked his marked squad about a block away, saw Engstrom walking toward him, then drove to the opposite side of the road from him in case he tried to run, according to a summary of his statement.

Engstrom kept walking toward him and Erickson started to get out of his squad, using his door for cover. The officer told Engstrom to put up his hands and stop walking, but he did not.

As Erickson went to unholster his gun, Engstrom reached behind his back, pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at the officer, the memo said. Erickson squatted to take cover and heard a shot from Engstrom's gun, followed by another. He called out "shots fired" over his police radio.

Rindal pulled up in his squad and saw Engstrom fire at the officer, after which Engstrom pointed the gun at Rindal and fired another shot, according to a summary of information Rindal provided. The bullet lodged in the driver's side hood of his squad under the windshield.

Rindal then drove his squad at Engstrom and struck him, "propelling" him through a residential privacy fence, the county attorney's memo said. Engstrom was beneath the squad and Rindal back up several feet "to gain control of the suspect and to render first aid," the memo continued.

PROSECUTOR SAYS FORCE JUSTIFIED

Engstrom died that day at Hennepin Healthcare. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the case and the Ramsey County attorney's office asked its Dakota County counterpart to review the lawfulness of Rindal's actions to avoid a conflict of interest because he is a Ramsey County employee.

The Dakota County attorney's office found the statements from Erickson, Rindal and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper who witnessed the incident were "corroborated by ... body worn camera video and squad videos," and employees at a used car lot and service garage across the street also saw a man pointing a handgun and heard gunshots, the memo said.

"The use of deadly force by a peace officer is justified to protect the officer or another person from death or great bodily harm," wrote County Attorney Kathy Keena. "It is my conclusion that given the facts and circumstances of this incident, it was objectively reasonable for Sgt. Rindal to believe Mr. Engstrom posed a deadly threat to him, to Officer Erickson and to members of the public and the time he struck Mr. Engstrom with his squad."