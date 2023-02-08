Prosecutor releases new information on Deputy Yates’ death; Body cam video released
WHIO Staff
·2 min read
The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office has released new video and legal findings in the shooting that killed Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates last July.
At a press conference Wednesday morning, Prosecutor Dan Driscoll released the findings from a recent special session held for a Clark County grand jury to review the incidents surrounding the deaths of Yates, Jodi Arbuckle and Cole White.
Yates was shot and killed in a residence at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park during a standoff situation involving White, 27.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Yates and other deputies responded the the mobile home July 24 after receiving reports of an unknown female had broken into a residence in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive and fired five to six shots.
The female was later identified as White’s mother, Jodi Arbuckle. Driscoll said Arbuckle was found shot in the back of the mobile home during the investigation. It was later determined that Arbuckle was shot multiple times.
The grand jury found that the deaths of both Yates and Arbuckle were both caused by White. Three firearms owned by White were recovered from the scene.
White’s death was determined to be caused by smoke inhalation from the fire that ignited in the trailer after multiple attempts by law enforcement to retrieve Yates’ body during the standoff. His body was found in a utility room in the middle of the trailer.
“He had no injuries that were not fire-related,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll said the State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and found that there was insufficient evidence as to how the fire started. With that information, the grand jury determined that if it was started by law enforcement, it was justified.
Video from both body cameras and cameras attached to armored police vehicles was released as well on Wednesday. The video showed the moments leading up to Yates being shot, as well as moments after when officers and deputies attempted to retrieve Yates’ body.
“My hope is at this point, that this closes out this particularly sad chapter and the families can begin to move forward with the healing process,” Driscoll said.
We’ll have more coverage on this today on News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m.
An Illinois man sued a former Wisconsin police officer on Monday who was filmed kneeling on his 12-year-old daughter’s neck while breaking up a fight at a Kenosha middle school last March. Jerrel Perez filed a lawsuit against former officer Shawn Guetschow, the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District over the incident, accusing…
A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show. Davion Irvin also said he loves animals and that if he's released from jail, he would steal more, the documents said. Irvin, who remained jailed Tuesday on $25,000 bond, was arrested last week after asking questions at a downtown Dallas aquarium about animals there.
In one of the robberies, a suspect allegedly shot a victim walking to his car at a commercial parking lot on St. Joseph Parkway. The second robbery took place earlier that night on Polk Street, HPD said.
Porn star Ron Jeremy was committed to a state mental health hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy can be held for up to two years, said Greg Risling, spokesperson for the district attorney's office. A hearing on Jeremy's progress is scheduled for May 8.
A Florida woman is suing a credit union for racial discrimination after getting arrested in what’s being referred to as […] The post Florida woman files discrimination suit against bank after arrest appeared first on TheGrio.
What in the American Horror Story do we have here? A Black Colorado family recently repaired their ranch following some flood damage, only for their white neighbors to terrorize both them and their livestock. According to 9News, however, their complaints about the stalking and harassment actually backfired on them.