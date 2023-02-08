Prosecutor releases new information on Deputy Yates’ death; Body cam video released

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office has released new video and legal findings in the shooting that killed Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates last July.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Prosecutor Dan Driscoll released the findings from a recent special session held for a Clark County grand jury to review the incidents surrounding the deaths of Yates, Jodi Arbuckle and Cole White.

Yates was shot and killed in a residence at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park during a standoff situation involving White, 27.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Yates and other deputies responded the the mobile home July 24 after receiving reports of an unknown female had broken into a residence in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive and fired five to six shots.

The female was later identified as White’s mother, Jodi Arbuckle. Driscoll said Arbuckle was found shot in the back of the mobile home during the investigation. It was later determined that Arbuckle was shot multiple times.

The grand jury found that the deaths of both Yates and Arbuckle were both caused by White. Three firearms owned by White were recovered from the scene.

White’s death was determined to be caused by smoke inhalation from the fire that ignited in the trailer after multiple attempts by law enforcement to retrieve Yates’ body during the standoff. His body was found in a utility room in the middle of the trailer.

“He had no injuries that were not fire-related,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll said the State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and found that there was insufficient evidence as to how the fire started. With that information, the grand jury determined that if it was started by law enforcement, it was justified.

Video from both body cameras and cameras attached to armored police vehicles was released as well on Wednesday. The video showed the moments leading up to Yates being shot, as well as moments after when officers and deputies attempted to retrieve Yates’ body.

“My hope is at this point, that this closes out this particularly sad chapter and the families can begin to move forward with the healing process,” Driscoll said.

Investigators returned to the scene of a mobile home park in Clark County the day after a Clark County deputy was shot and later died from his injuries. A memorial outside the house has started to grow with two deputies arriving at the scene and placing flowers outside the house. (Gabrielle Enright/Staff)

