Prosecutor removed from YNW Melly murder case days before retrial. What happened?

The lead prosecutor in YNW Melly’s double murder case has been ousted from the retrial.

Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy on Thursday ordered the removal of prosecutor Kristine Bradley from the rapper’s upcoming trial, which should start with jury selection in late October. While Murphy didn’t find that Bradley’s “integrity and veracity” as a prosecutor have been compromised, he said in a court filing that he granted the defense’s motion to recuse her in an abundance of caution.

“Even if it is unnecessary to disqualify the entire State Attorney’s Office, courts must disqualify individual prosecutors when a defendant has been irreparably harmed and has suffered actual prejudice,” Murphy said in court filings.

Murphy’s decision, which came after hearing arguments from both the state and defense, was linked to allegations of wrongdoing by Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti in an October 2022 incident.

Defense attorneys have voiced that they intended to call Bradley to the stand to cast doubt on Moretti’s testimony. In his decision, Murphy argued that a prosecutor testifying raises concerns over their credibility before a jury.

Substantial misconduct, Murphy said in the filing, can also warrant the disqualification of a prosecutor. He cited the apparent internal conflict in the State Attorney’s Office, changing statements about what Moretti said — or didn’t say, — and Bradley’s “personal animus” toward Michelle Boutros, a Broward prosecutor of 20 years assigned to the Public Corruption Unit who testified about Moretti’s misconduct.

“Even though it is far from conclusive, the Court is sufficiently concerned about whether Ms. Bradley has departed from her role as a zealous advocate for the State and is now personally invested in the credibility determinations of Detective Moretti and Ms. Boutros and the outcome of the trial,” Murphy said.

This report will be updated.