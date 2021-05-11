Prosecutor will reportedly seek death penalty for Atlanta spa shooting suspect

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in March's shooting at three Atlanta-area spas, CNN reports.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a notice Tuesday indicating she will seek the death penalty and enhanced hate crimes charges for Long, according to the report. Eight people were killed in the shootings, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

In the filing, Willis said that Long allegedly "targeted some of the victims because they were of Asian descent," The New York Times writes. This case will be the "first test" of a Georgia hate crimes law passed last year, under which suspects can face enhanced penalties if victims were targeted for their race, gender, or sexual orientation, CNN notes. The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in March that Long claimed to investigators "the crimes were not racially motivated."

Long has reportedly been indicted on 19 counts, including four charges of felony murder.

More stories from theweek.com
Ted Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subject
The collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinking
McCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor calls Georgia spa shootings hate crimes, will seek death penalty

    (Reuters) -A Georgia prosecutor on Tuesday said the man accused of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas, six of them Asian women, had committed hate crimes and that she would seek the death penalty against him, court documents showed. The 22-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, was indicted on murder charges for the deaths of four women in Fulton County, Georgia, as well as aggravated assault and domestic terrorism charges. Long has also been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of the state capital.

  • Terra Virtua's CEO Gary Bracey Believes the Future of Hollywood Film Lies With NFTs and Digital Collectibles

    Whether we are talking about film financing to limited-release collectibles, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are certainly the future of Hollywood collectibles, even if many people still don’t understand them. If one thing is for certain, Hollywood is already investing millions of real-world dollars into NFTs, and independent filmmaking may be one of the earliest applications. Last month, Saturday Night Live (SNL) did a short called “What the Hell’s an NFT?”, which also served beyond that of a traditional SNL parody. Public interest in NFTs has grown immensely in recent months, following what public figures like Justin Blau (3LAU), Lindsay Lohan, and recently, Ellen DeGeneres’ dive into the digital collectibles space. Like any new technology, it takes the public some time to really grasp the concept, and then actually understanding how to invest in such new innovations. What Are NFTs? NFTs are nothing other than a unique digital certificate of authenticity for physical or digital objects, stored in computer code on the Blockchain. When we think about an item’s fungibility, we think about commonality, in both appearance and value, such as the U.S. dollar bill. However, NFTs provide both the creator and consumer with a unique opportunity to create and receive value for an associated object, again, physical or digital, which can be bought, sold, and traded in perpetuity. But no NFT is the same, adding to the “uniqueness.” The holder of the NFT essentially has “bragging rights,” which Blau described as creating “such an emotional value surrounding ownership of a particular asset, that it’s hard not to get excited,” in an interview with The New York Times. Independent Film Financing So, how would an NFT work from a financing perspective? Let’s take the highly anticipated release of the newest installment to the Bond franchise, 007: No Time to Die, for example. Hypothetically, let’s say the film’s director wanted to create two types of NFTs: At $1,000 per token, there could be, hypothetically, 1,000 tokens that represent ownership shares that give profit participation as well as $100 tokens to access the movie’s online premiere. Recently, the film finance firm The Forest Road Company, known for The Kindergarten Teacher, closed a $20 million fund to make pre-production investments in exchange for the right to sell associated collectibles using NFTs. Producers will in turn participate in the NFT royalty stream after Forest Road recoups its investment. But why? These objects of value are created to give filmmakers more capital on the front end, and more profit for investors on the back end. Interacting With Your Collectibles The British software development company, Ocean Software, which became one of the biggest European video game developers and publishers of the 1980s and 1990s, was also credited for helping bring games to the mainstream by licensing high-profile intellectual property rights to make games from. Gary Bracey, CEO and co-founder of Terra Virtua, hails from Ocean, and now helps to create content which he describes as “original, genuine, and suitably licensed” in the form of digital collectibles. Terra Virtua is an entertainment-focused collectibles platform, which harnesses the power of blockchain technology to house, store, and forever immortalize rare, unique items such as an artist’s painting, a musician’s album/track, and other items of unique value. Penetrating Hollywood from the top, Terra Virtua is partnered with Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, which has provided Terra Virtua with the rights to license digital collectibles based on some of these studio’s biggest films like Pacific Rim: The Uprising and Top Gun. By owning one of these many collectibles, such as a Jaeger or pilot helmet, holders of these items can interact with their collectible through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). In an interview with Benzinga, Bracey described the way the world has changed over the past 13 months, pointing to the disruption the entertainment industry has experienced. “Making revenue from big premiers, promotional physical merchandise and cinema tickets, have essentially all but disappeared, as we’ve been battling the coronavirus pandemic,” he explained. “What this means is that the potential revenue that can be made from each movie is drastically reduced and film studios will need to find alternative ways to just break even, let alone make a profit. With NFTs, we can offer the studios ways to license the IP that will make them money not only on the primary sale, but on secondary sales too.” With licensing, comes traditional intellectual property law, which according to attorney Andrew Rossow, still applies in the world of NFTs and digital assets. “Regardless of the ‘newness’ to the concept of digital collectibles, NFT owners are not exempt from current intellectual property laws, simply because it's a new form of creation,” Rossow shared in a recent article. “Indeed, traditional law still applies to decentralized blockchain technology, so creators need to think twice before feeling confident about using third party brand names, logos, famous characters, pictures, videos, music, or other third-party IP without first obtaining the IP owner's permission.” The most important part about what Terra Virtua offers, Bracey explains, is the relationship the company builds with studios. “They are entrusting us with their IP from which to create NFTs that are of the same quality as what you see on the big screen and so we work with the studio every step of the way and nothing even goes out that hasn’t been reviewed and approved by the studio.” Weighing in on the recent SNL short “What the Hell are NFTs?”, Bracey thought the SNL short was educational. “[It] was awesome, as it uses pop-culture to explain what an NFT is and goes some way to educating people on what an NFT is,” he described. “The biggest issue we face is that the noise around NFTs that the mainstream is hearing is that NFT art sells for $69 million, snippets of basketball games featuring LeBron’s dunk for the LA Lakers sells for $200,000 and this is just not fully representative of the NFT world. For example, you can pick up an animated Jaeger from Pacific Rim: The Uprising for under $100, and then interact with it in augmented reality. Another point is that NFTs do not have to be intrinsically linked with cryptocurrencies. On the Terra Virtua marketplace, you can purchase NFTs in ETH or by using your standard bank card. So, the SNL short does a great job in terms of starting the conversation but there’s still a long way to go on fully educating people.” The Name’s ‘Bond’...James Bond We asked Bracey that if the company were to assess the upcoming 007: No Time to Die film, the latest addition to the Bond franchise to its platform, what the next step would be in the process of turning in-film items into collectibles. “That entirely depends on whether we have the entire 007 IP or just the IP for 007: No Time To Die. Assuming it’s the entire collection, the first thing that jumps to mind would have to be all of the epic cars Bond has driven through the years. Our Terradome houses the ’Jupiter II’ from Lost in Space and ‘Kong’ from Godzilla vs. Kong, so having a Bentley Mk IV from Russia with Love or the Aston Martin DBS v12 from Casino Royale, lined up next to the other NFTs would be pretty epic.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPlutus Raises Million in Another Win for DeFi SpaceUnido and Hypersign Partnership is the Missing Piece in DeFi Enterprise Security© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Prosecutor to seek hate crime charges, death penalty in Atlanta shootings

    Prosecutors unveiled murder charges against the white man accused of shooting and killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas,.AP reports.Driving the news: A prosecutor filed notice that she plans to seek hate crime charges and the death penalty in the case.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: A Fulton County grand jury indicted Robert Aaron Long, 22, in the killings of Suncha Kim, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant and Yong Ae Yue. Long faces:Four counts of murderFour counts of felony murderFive counts of assault with a deadly weaponFour counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felonyOne count of domestic terrorismFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed notice that she plans to seek hate crime charges based on actual or perceived race, national origin, sex and gender, per AP.Worth noting: The indictment only covers those four killings and not the shooting spree in Cherokee County, in which Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Yaun and Paul Michels were killed.A separate grand jury in the county will decide on charges for the latter four deaths.What to watch: The high-profile case could test the state's new hate crimes law, which was signed into law last year. According to Georgia law, a hate crime cannot be charged on its own. Only after a person is convicted of an underlying crime can a jury decide the merits of such a charge, which carries an additional penalty. The big picture: The shootings, which came amid a yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate, increased fear among Asian Americans and sparked outcry across the country.In 16 of the United States' largest cities and counties, reports of anti-Asian hate crimes have surged 164% since this time last year, according to a recent study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University San Bernardino. AAPI women are more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, Stop AAPI Hate reports.In April, the Senate passed a rare bipartisan bill to address anti-Asian hate. The House is expected to take up its version of the legislation in May.Go deeper: The centuries-long history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Romanian leader tells Biden more NATO troops needed in east

    Romania's president told U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that more NATO troops are needed on the alliance's eastern flank given Russia actions that are perceived as threatening by many in the region. The appeal by President Klaus Iohannis came during a conference of regional leaders which Biden joined by video. The Polish and Romanian leaders hailed Biden's appearance as a sign of U.S. support for their security.

  • Here's What Caroline D'Amore Has to Say About Being the New Girl on The Hills: New Beginnings

    Ashley and Jason Wahler talk about the challenges of filming during Covid-19 and developing real connections on the screen because of it

  • Flora Growth, the Newest Cannabis Stock, Drops in IPO

    (FLGC) the latest cannabis company to tap the public equities markets, surged and then dropped in its market debut. Shares of Flora Growth (ticker: FLGC) opened at $5.50, rose to a high of $6 and then fell, closing at $4.75, off 4.2% from its offer price. The decline makes Flora Growth a so-called broken deal.

  • Great White review: Shark thriller sinks on shoestring budget

    As shark monster flicks go, Great White is badly done with poor production value.

  • French court dismisses case over Agent Orange use in Vietnam

    A French court on Monday dismissed the case of a French-Vietnamese woman who sued 14 companies that produced and sold the powerful defoliant dioxin Agent Orange used by U.S. troops during the Vietnam War, her lawyers said. The judicial court of Evry, a Paris suburb, ruled that the case fell outside its jurisdiction as the defendants said they acted under the constraint of the U.S. government in wartime. Tran To Nga, a 79-year-old former journalist, told the Associated Press she will appeal the decision.

  • Three men pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery

    Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan also face murder charges in Arbery's killing.

  • Matt James and controversial 'Bachelor' winner Rachael Kirkconnell are back together. Here's a timeline of their 7-month relationship.

    Rachael Kirkconnell won Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," but they split up after photos showing her at a plantation-themed party emerged.

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Nursing assistant has solo late-night dance party after checking NC lottery ticket

    Who scratches off a lottery ticket at 1:30 am?

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for rambling interview insisting ‘a guy called Lee’ and other ‘budget people’ helped her understand California’s $3 trillion economy

    Jenner describes how her experience of selling ‘a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment’ has helped her develop leadership skills

  • Parents of son sentenced to life in prison for killing an Italian police officer speak out

    Ethan and Leah Elder, the parents of Finnegan Elder, describe their son’s mental state as ‘perilous’

  • Tesla has scrapped plans to expand its Shanghai Model 3 factory, and will slow production in China because of US-Beijing tensions, according to a report

    The expanded Shanghai plant, which makes Model 3 and Model Y cars, would have allowed Tesla to produce 200,000 extra vehicles, sources told Reuters.

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 5 perfectly haunting mysteries to discover between episodes of 'Mare of Easttown'

    Troubled detectives, evocative settings, skin-crawling mysteries: Here are 5 under-the-radar series to binge while waiting for new episodes of HBO's crime drama.

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer

  • Video captures terrifying collapse of balcony full of people in Malibu that left at least nine injured

    ‘We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,’ a witness says