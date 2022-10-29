Prosecutor requests death sentence for man accused of killing K-9 Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman has requested the death penalty for a Richmond man charged with killing Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, now faces a murder charge resulting from Burton's Aug. 10 shooting that occurred during a traffic stop related to a narcotics investigation. Lee is being held at the Miami Correctional Level 3 Facility in Bunker Hill on a parole violation.

Shipman filed paperwork late Friday afternoon that amended the previously filed attempted murder charge in Burton's shooting to murder and that requests a death sentence if Lee is convicted. Burton, 28, died Sept. 18 from her gunshot wound to the head after she had been taken off life support Sept. 1.

Shipman's filing indicates that two aggravating circumstances would justify the death sentence: that Lee intentionally killed Burton while she was acting in the course of her duty and that the killing occurred while Lee was free on parole after being convicted of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug.

The prosecutor also requests Lee now be held without bond. Circuit Court Judge April Drake had set a $1.5 million bond for Lee, who has his trial currently scheduled for Dec. 27.

In addition to the murder count, Lee also is charged with two Level 1 felony counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing shots at Officer Austin Adams and Officer Cody Phillips, with Level 4 felony illegal possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and with three Level 5 felony counts for possessing drugs — one each for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 partner, Brev, began duty together in April.

Shipman also filed paperwork Friday that accuses Lee of being a habitual offender and for an enhancement to the two attempted murder charges because Lee used a firearm. The habitual offender allegation against Lee is based on four previous cases that resulted in felony convictions for burglary; possession of cocaine; attempted burglary, auto theft and resisting law enforcement; and possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic.

The prosecution and Lee's court-appointed defense attorney, Andrew Maternowski, jointly filed a motion Friday for a gag order surrounding information about the case. The order would apply to the parties, their counsel, law enforcement officials, court personnel, coroner's office personnel, family members and city of Richmond and Wayne County officials, such as the mayor, council members and commissioners.

Burton, who joined RPD in 2018, and her K-9 partner, Brev, were called Aug. 10 to a traffic stop of Lee's scooter in the 200 block of North 12th Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Wayne County Drug Task Force officers suspected Lee had been involved in a drug deal with a person under Drug Task Force surveillance and requested the stop.

After Brev indicated to the odor of narcotics in Lee's scooter, Burton returned the K-9 to their vehicle, which was parked behind two other RPD patrol vehicles. As she was returning toward Lee and the other officers, Lee pulled a hidden handgun and fired toward Adams' head, then shot Burton in the head, the affidavit said. RPD Chief Mike Britt has said that during a trial, evidence would show that Burton, whom he described as a warrior, was charging Lee when she was shot.

Lee then fired at Phillips as he ran toward residences, according to the affidavit. Lee was wounded by officer fire and apprehended on a porch.

Burton, who was shot just nine days before her planned wedding to Sierra Neal, was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she remained until Sept. 3, two days after she was taken off life support. At that time, she was transferred to hospice care at Reid Health, where she died late Sept. 18.

Thousands waited hours to honor Burton while she lay in state Sept. 25 in the Richmond Municipal Building. After a Sept. 26 funeral in Richmond High School's Tiernan Center, Burton was buried in the Heroes of Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond Police K-9 Officer's accused killer could get death penalty