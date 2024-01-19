Prosecutor to review mother’s forest death following ride from sheriff’s deputy

POTOSI, Mo. – The family of Donna Eye is demanding accountability after searchers found the 44-year-old dead more than a week after a sheriff’s deputy dropped her off in the Mark Twain National Forest.

New audio files obtained by the FOX Files under Missouri’s open-record law provide insight into the hour leading up to the mother’s disappearance.

“A supervisor is requesting you to the emergency room,” the Washington County dispatcher told the female deputy.

The request came in at 11:31 p.m. on January 8. A Potosi police officer called a Washington County sheriff’s supervisor directly on their cell phone to request a deputy transport Eye. There’s no recording of that conversation because it was made on the supervisor’s cell phone.

Eye had been discharged from the hospital. Her family told the FOX Files that she had a medical condition that limited her ability to walk and had mental health issues.

At 11:40 p.m., the female deputy alerted dispatch that she was giving Eye a ride.

“She me en route, 10–12, one white female, en route to Shirley School,” the deputy said.

Nearly 31 minutes later, the deputy returned to service.

Eye would not be seen again. A missing person’s report was filed three days later, on January 11.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said Tuesday the female deputy dropped Eye off on Shirley School Road and Forest Service 2375.

“The deputy was providing a community service by transporting her from the hospital to her residence,” Jacobsen said. “They get to Shirley School Road and Donna tells the deputy, ‘This is where I want out; this is the beginning of my driveway.’”

The family said someone found Eye’s bag on the Forest Service Road, about 500 feet from Shirley School Road. The bag contained personal items, like her makeup.

On Wednesday, a group searching the woods found Eye’s body. It was about a half-mile from where her bag was found.

The Mineral Area Major Case Squad got word of the body discovery while executing a search warrant at a nearby property.

Eye’s brother, Ronald, said Monday he felt there were not enough resources being put into finding his sister.

“We need the resources; we need the help,” Ronald said.

After the FOX Files investigation, the sheriff activated the Major Case Squad the following day. Forest Rangers said they were notified of Eye’s disappearance on the same day of the activation.

Shortly after discovering Eye’s body Wednesday, Ronald said he’s going to push for accountability.

“We will continue the push for accountability of the public entities involved and we don’t mean a smack on the hand,” Ronald wrote in a statement. “We mean the turning in of badges, loss of licenses, credentials, and the formal charges of those public servants whose actions resulted in us mourning a life carelessly lost.”

Major Case Squad detectives will send their findings to the prosecutor for a review. Jacobsen said the prosecutor’s review will also include analyzing the deputy’s actions.

Jacobsen said he’ll order an internal investigation to determine if the deputy, who’s been on the job for less than a year, violated any policies or procedures.

The sheriff said he wants an independent body to review the entire situation and determine whether civilians should be given rides in patrol vehicles.

“It should never be repeated without a solid review,” he said.

Jacobsen said he wants the independent group to question if it’s a service worth providing or if additional safeguards are needed.

The sheriff said he would encourage and “welcome” the entire case file to be released after the investigation is over and the case is closed.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. Investigators said it’s too soon to know if any foul play is involved.

