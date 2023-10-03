Prosecutor to review report on Saturday's shooting incident for possible charges

DOVER ‒ Dover police have provided an update on a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Regent Street in which a woman received non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to the Regent Street address where they learned that a 30-year-old Kensington woman was attempting to force entry into the house. A 30-year-old Dover man discharged a firearm, and the woman was struck. She was transported by Dover EMS to Aultman Hospital in Canton, where she was treated and released.

The man was taken into custody but later released.

The man and woman were involved in a domestic relationship, police said.

A report will be reviewed by the Tuscarawas County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

