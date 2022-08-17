Prosecutor reviewing case of deputy who shot man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The police investigation into the death of a man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy has been received by the county prosecutor.

Michigan State Police said the Allegan County Prosecutor, Myrene Koch, received its report on the shooting death of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle on Friday. Koch will now decide whether the officer was justified in shooting Nagle or whether charges are warranted.

Joseph Nagle, of Comstock Park, was shot and killed by a deputy from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office in June following an "altercation" during a traffic stop, according to police.

It’s been a little over two months since Nagle was killed after what police called a “physical altercation” during a traffic stop in northern Allegan County. It happened June 16 on 26th Street between 134th and 136th Avenues in Monterey Township, northwest of Wayland.

The deputy had pulled him over for suspicion of impaired driving, police said. MSP said Nagle showed signs of impairment during sobriety tests. He then started to fight with the deputy when he was told he was under arrest, officers said. During the altercation, MSP said the deputy shot him once in the chest.

In June, state police said investigators had not found evidence that the driver had a weapon. Troopers also noted that there was no body camera or dashcam video of the incident.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said his department recently received funding to purchase bodycams, but the deputy did not yet have one.

Dozens of supporters joined together during a vigil to protest the killing of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle Sunday, July 24, 2022, outside the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Nagle was killed by an Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop in June.

The deputy involved in the fatal shooting was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. He was placed on administrative leave while state police investigated and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal review. That’s standard procedure.

Nagle’s former girlfriend, Courtney Riva, said Nagle had no criminal record and planned to pursue a career in law enforcement until recently.

“He was going to GRCC to become a police officer himself… but then he realized he couldn’t get over the gun part, he did not like guns,” Riva said.

