Prosecutor reviewing shooting

Jul. 29—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing000 evidence related to a July 9 fatal shooting in Geneva after the investigation was completed late last week, said Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole.

Matthew Lambert, 30, of Geneva, was shot and killed during an altercation with another motorist around 5:30 p.m. on July 9 near on East Tibbitts and Sherman streets.

"Obviously we are going to check all the information and make sure the case file is complete," O'Toole said.

She said after a detailed look at the facts, the case will be taken to grand jury.

"I am not sure on the timetable," O'Toole said.

She said it will be determined by how much interaction with the police department will be needed regarding the case.

"It is very tragic and we plan on prosecuting it to the fullest extent of the law as we always do," she said.

The investigation took a long time to complete because there were many witnesses to interview and videos to review, said Geneva Police Chief John Camper.

Lambert was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Law enforcement officers from the Geneva, and Geneva-on-the-Lake police departments, deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department and investigators from the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office assisted in the investigation on the day the shooting occurred.

A pizza delivery vehicle and a pick-up truck were cordoned off behind yellow tape at the intersection where the incident occurred.

There have been no charges filed in the case, Camper said. He said the department put the facts together and forwarded the case to the prosecutor's office on July 21.