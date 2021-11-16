Prosecutor rules Kitsap deputy was justified in fatal SK overpass shooting

PORT ORCHARD — Kitsap County Prosecutor Chad Enright said Tuesday that a sheriff's deputy's use of deadly force, when he shot and killed a man on an overpass in August 2020, was "permissible under the law."

Enright ruled that Deputy Andrew Hren "reasonably believed" that David J. Pruitte, 36, had a weapon when he quickly approached Hren and fellow Deputy Joshua Puckett the night of Aug. 4 on the Bethel-Burley Road SE overpass over Highway 16. And though no weapon was found on Pruitte, the prosecutor, relying on the accounts of witnesses and the two law enforcement officers involved, said the deputies were justified in the belief their lives were in danger.

"The statements from these witnesses would support the conclusion that Deputy Hren's belief that Pruitte was armed was objectively reasonable given the manner in which Pruitte charged towards the deputies," Enright wrote.

But Enright criticized the actions of the two deputies after the shooting. Hren and Puckett had talked to one another shortly after the shooting and both hired the same Bellevue-based attorney to represent them, a move Enright said "undermines the public's faith in the independence of the deputies' statements."

He added that without independent witnesses who watched parts of the incident, it would have proven "particularly troublesome to the analysis of this case."

A computer-generated diagram from the Washington State Patrol shows the position of David Pruitte during the fatal encounter with two Kitsap County sheriff's deputies.

"The continued practice of joint representation of suspects and witnesses further damages the already fragile public faith in law enforcement and confidence in deadly force investigations," Enright wrote. "This problem is easily avoidable: suspects and witnesses should have their own attorneys dedicated to defending the rights and interests of their individual clients."

Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese, in a news release from his office, noted the deputies' conversation before they were interviewed by investigators. Area law enforcement agencies "immediately revised policies to restrict such conversations between involved officers moving forward," the release said.

Story continues

Hren remains on administrative assignment, pending the results of the sheriff's office's internal investigation, Gese said.

David James Pruitte

The two deputies responded to the Bethel-Burley Road SE overpass above Highway 16 after 911 callers were concerned Pruitte, dangling his legs over the highway, might jump. Witnesses said Pruitte "quickly approached the deputies and appeared to be reaching for an object in his pants," Enright wrote. The deputies commanded him to stop. In the span of just 30 seconds, Hren fired six rounds, including five that struck Pruitte.

“I was scared that he was going to shoot me," Hren told investigators with the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team, made up of county law enforcement agencies other than the sheriff's office. “I was scared he was going to shoot Deputy (Josh) Puckett. It was a short distance between the male (Pruitte) and us and we had absolutely no cover to get behind if the male began shooting at us.”

Enright acknowledged though there were "discrepancies" between witnesses, a "common theme" was that Pruitte charged the deputies and acted as if he had a weapon. The prosecutor also put stock in the statements that Pruitte had expressed suicidal thoughts to people before, during and after the shooting.

Andrew Hren

Hren had been involved in two previous shootings: a July 2017 shooting in which eight officers killed a man firing upwards of 200 rounds toward Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island and a September 2017 standoff at a Bremerton home in which a man was shot, but survived.

The two deputies retained Lisa Elliot of Bellevue. Elliot has not returned a call for comment.

Joshua Puckett

The state Legislature's raft of police accountability legislation passed earlier this year includes the creation of an independent investigations unit team to "conduct independent, unbiased, competent and thorough investigations of cases involving police use of deadly force," according to Gov. Jay Inslee's office. But the new office won't begin to take on such shootings until July 1, 2022. Enright believes the Aug. 4, 2020, shooting would fall within the new office's jurisdiction.

The Kitsap Sun will update this story.

Josh Farley is a reporter covering the military and Bremerton for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-9227, josh.farley@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @joshfarley.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Prosecutor rules Kitsap deputy justified in fatal SK overpass shooting