Prosecutor says Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting by deputies justified
North Carolina sheriff's deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April, a district attorney said Tuesday.
North Carolina sheriff's deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April, a district attorney said Tuesday.
Pasquotank County, N.C., District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday that the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was "justified.”
North Carolina sheriff's deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April, a district attorney said Tuesday. District Attorney Andrew Womble said Andrew Brown Jr.'s actions caused deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. Brown ignored deputies' commands to stop and began to drive his car directly at one of the officers, Womble told a news conference.
A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies last month, was "tragic" but "justified," due to the immediate threat officers believed Brown posed.Why it matters: The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into Brown's death. Police in Elizabeth City shot him five times, including in the back of his head, according to an independent autopsy report released by family attorneys last month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: District Attorney Andrew Womble shared four body camera videos at Tuesday's press conference. He said Brown ignored commands and put his car in drive, turning it "directly at law enforcement officers" who had surrounded the vehicle after attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.Womble said officers fired the first shot, which entered the front windshield, after Brown drove directly at Sgt. Joel Lunsford. "In this case the deputies used the amount of force deemed reasonably appropriate by them to neutralize a perceived threat," Womble said.Womble was repeatedly pressed about his conclusions during a Q&A session with reporters."The speed at which the car was moving ... was not relevant in my determination," Womble said, when asked by a reporter how the vehicle's acceleration or deceleration affected his decision. "You're not allowed to drive over police officers.""If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished," he said.Womble said Brown's car was deemed a threat regardless of which way he was driving, after reporters pressed him on whether Brown was attempting to drive away from officers instead of towards them.Where it stands: The three deputies involved in Brown's shooting are on leave, AP reports, while four other officers have been reinstated.Brown's death prompted protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and elsewhere over several weeks, with many calling for the release of body camera footage.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, in April as deputies tried to serve him an arrest warrant on felony drug charges.
Gabriel Adkins, an Elizabeth City councilman who is Black, has been vocal about Andrew Brown’s shooting by Pasquotank County deputies.
Georgetown Law Professor Paul Butler discusses the Pasquotank County district attorney saying that the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was justified.
District Attorney Andrew Womble held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the officer-involved shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month in Elizabeth City, N.C.
A North Carolina prosecutor says he's ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff's deputies. In a written statement, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced a news conference for Tuesday morning to talk about what the State Bureau of Investigation found in its probe of the death of Andrew Brown Jr. The statement didn’t elaborate, and Womble didn’t respond to an email asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.
(Reuters) -A North Carolina prosecutor will not bring criminal charges against sheriff's deputies for the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man, outside his home last month, saying on Tuesday that the killing was justified because Brown endangered their lives by driving toward them. Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said he had concluded his investigation and found no wrongdoing by the deputies, despite calls for prosecution by lawyers for Brown's family, who described his death as an execution. Brown, 42, was shot as he resisted arrest and tried to speed off in his car during a morning raid at his home on April 21 in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community where just over half of the roughly 18,000 residents are Black.
The Israel Defense Forces struck a series of tunnels in Gaza on Sunday, saying Hamas used it as a secret transport link.
"Shame on Lily James," Courtney Love wrote in response to Hulu's upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy
Raiders QB Derek Carr ranked inside top-15 quarterbacks heading into 2021
A Minnesota man claims that he killed his ex-girlfriend in self-defense after he came across her and another intruder in his dark apartment — but investigators aren’t buying his story. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was arraigned Friday in State District Court on a charge of intentional second-degree murder for the Wednesday stabbing of his former girlfriend, Kristen Ann Bicking, 32, the Duluth News Tribune reports. Malevich called 911 a little after 2 a.m. that morning to request an ambulance at his Virginia apartment, according to a complaint obtained by the outlet. In that call, he told the dispatcher that he had just gotten home when he found a person inside attempting a robbery. He said he "bashed the person's head in and stabbed them" before recognizing the person as Bicking. Virginia Police Department found Bicking at the scene with a weak pulse. She had multiple stab wounds to the neck and head, according to The News Tribune. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Later, Malevich made a statement in which he allegedly claimed there were two people in his apartment during the incident. The other individual fled as he attacked them both in his kitchen, he claimed, after he had been assaulted. He also allegedly admitted to throwing his phone and the knife into a dumpster after the attack. Derek Edward Malevich Photo: St Louis County Jail Police don't seem to believe this account of events. According to the News Tribune, they claim that Malevich doesn’t have any injuries to suggest that he was attacked. They did find one single droplet of blood in the kitchen but the rest was found near Bicking’s body, in the living room. Violence Free Minnesota, a nonprofit domestic violence organization, called her death the result of "intimate partner homicide" in a Monday post. Malevich’s bail was set at $1 million on Friday, according to online jail records. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer. The police have not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment.
YouTubeELIZABETH CITY—A North Carolina prosecutor on Tuesday said the police killing of Andrew Brown last month “was justified” because he drove his car at officers serving a warrant, even as the same official showed video that painted a more complicated picture of the 42-year-old Black man attempting to flee.During a press conference in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the seven officers who shot at Brown on April 21 will not be prosecuted because they “reasonably believed that the deadly force was justified.” In new body-camera footage released on Tuesday showing the 44-second encounter, Brown can be seen at one point driving away as officers keep firing. “Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Womble said.Da in Elizabeth City calls Andrew Brown’s shooting justified. Here is the video. Caution: very extreme images, language. @newsobserver #AndrewBrownJr pic.twitter.com/KmoIR6eu77— Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) May 18, 2021 Despite Womble’s conclusion, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said on Tuesday that the three officers who shot at Brown will be “disciplined and retrained.” Two deputies who didn’t turn on their body cameras would also be disciplined.“This was a terrible and tragic outcome,” Wooten said, adding that his entire department would do comprehensive retraining because “we can do better.” Brown’s family and legal team watched the footage a week ago and said it showed sheriff’s deputies “standing on the pavement unloading their weapons” while Brown was trying to drive away. They’d previously asked Womble to recuse himself from the investigation because of his ties to the sheriff’s department.On Tuesday, they called Womble’s conclusion “an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew’s family, the Elizabeth City community, and to rational people everywhere.”“Not only was the car moving away from officers, but four of them did not fire their weapons—clearly they did not feel that their lives were endangered,” the family’s lawyers said in a statement. “And the bottom line is that Andrew was killed by a shot to the back of the head.”Outside the press conference, a few protesters gathered on Tuesday afternoon. “I think everybody is numb,” said Keith Rivers, president of the local NAACP. “I think ‘numb’ is the best word. Angry. Frustrated.”He said it was the duty of a district attorney to represent the victim, rather than “justify the actions of the deputy sheriffs.”Womble said Tuesday that a probe by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation found that officers approached Brown’s arrest with caution after a long drug-related investigation that began when another sheriff’s office received information that Brown had been selling drugs in Dare County. Prior to the arrest, deputies had conducted controlled buys of heroin and cocaine from Brown, Womble said.On the morning of April 21, Womble said, deputies were briefed on Brown’s criminal history and past interactions with law enforcement—including that he had previously resisted arrest. It prompted deputies to roll up to Brown’s house at 8:30 a.m. in a casually aggressive manner. In the videos shown Tuesday, several are seen heavily armed in the back of pickup trucks with the gate down. At least one was wearing a backward baseball cap.Body-Cam Footage Shows Andrew Brown Jr. ‘Ambushed’ by Police, Lawyers SayWomble said Brown can be seen sitting in his car and holding a phone as deputies arrive. He said Brown “ignored commands” to exit the car. “Brown threw his phone down and rapidly began to back his car away from the officers,” he said.A deputy can be seen putting his hands on the hood of the car while others shout to stop the vehicle. Womble said Brown backed up then moved the car forward toward the officers.“At this moment, Brown was driving directly toward” a deputy, Womble said. While he conceded that Brown was probably trying to flee, he said Brown’s car was being used as a “deadly weapon.”He said that, due to the severity of the charges against Brown, officers “could not simply let him go, as has been suggested” and had to continue to engage, and arrest, him.Womble said it didn’t matter how fast Brown was traveling (even a “stationary” car is deemed a threat during an arrest situation, he said) and that every shot was justified, even those fired into the back of Brown’s car.“If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished,” Womble added.‘Do Something’: Mourners Call for Justice at Andrew Brown Jr.’s FuneralBrown’s family and lawyers have directly contradicted Womble’s version of events. After viewing the footage last week, they said Brown was “ambushed by officers” and was only trying to escape being shot. Family lawyer Chance Lynch said Brown never made contact with deputies, and the gunfire prompted Brown to “put the car in reverse, putting [it] several feet, if not yards, away from the police” before he turned his steering wheel to the left to drive away.“We did not see any actions on Mr. Brown’s part that he made contact with them or tried to go in their direction. In fact, he did the opposite,” Lynch said. “While there was a group of law enforcement who were in front of him, he went in the opposite direction.”Eventually, one bullet hit Brown in the head, and he swerved into a tree. An autopsy by the state concluded that Brown had two gunshot wounds—one in his arm and one in his head—and the cause of death was gunshot wounds. Womble added Brown had a bag of crystal meth in his mouth.An independent autopsy, commissioned by his family, found five gunshot wounds, including one “kill shot” to the back of his head.Womble insisted that Brown was the initial aggressor and the “facts clearly show officers used deadly force reasonably” when a “violent felon put their lives in danger.”When asked how he could be so certain that the car was being used as a weapon, Womble said there was no way for Brown to escape unless he drove toward the deputies.Pasquotank Sheriff Identifies Deputies Who Opened Fire on Andrew Brown Jr.Brown’s death came on the day after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd and instantly sparked protests that only grew when officials released virtually no details about Brown’s death for days.Womble said Tuesday that he refused to jeopardize the investigation for the demands of the “24-hour news cycle” and insisted he came to his conclusion after looking at the facts, not “on public opinion.” Seemingly slamming the Brown family’s lawyers’ commentary, he said “there were falsehoods” made about what occurred in the shooting. He said communications with Brown’s family had broken down to the point where he didn’t inform them of his decision not to prosecute the officers.The “relationship is strained to the point where it would not be feasible” to speak to them, Womble said.Local law enforcement may not have the last word on the incident. The FBI has since opened a federal civil-rights investigation into the killing of Brown.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country
The Knicks and Hawks meet in the NBA playoffs as a 4-5 matchup in the Eastern Conference.
Hypertension, a.k.a. high blood pressure, is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unfortunately, it is increasingly common, with tens of millions of adults suffering from it. There is no better time to educate yourself about the health condition than World Hypertension Day. Read on to find out what the number one preventable risk factor is for high blood pressure, and what you can do to prevent it from happening to you. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.Being Overweight Increases the Risk of HypertensionDr. Robert Ramak Attaran, MD, Yale Medicine cardiologist and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, explains to Eat This, Not That! Health that hypertension is elevated blood pressure. "Over time, it increases your chance of stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, and weakening of the heart," he says. Although there are many contributing factors to hypertension, one in particular stands out, per Dr. Attaran: being overweight. According to The Framingham Heart Study, excess body weight (including overweight and obesity), accounted for approximately 26 percent of cases of hypertension in men and 28 percent in women. "Having obesity is having excess body fat," explains the CDC. Excess body weight means your heart has to work harder to pump blood and oxygen around your body. Eventually, it can add stress to your heart and blood vessels. Additionally, it can increase "bad" cholesterol and triglyceride levels, lower "good" cholesterol levels, and lead to heart disease and diabetes.While many of the hypertension risk factors might be out of your control, including gender, genes, and age, obesity can be preventable, Dr. Attaran points out. "As a starting point, you can lose weight, control your diet, and take medications," he explains. RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say ExpertsHow Do I Know If Have High Blood Pressure?If you aren't sure if you have high blood pressure, the best way to find out is to have it checked either at home or by a professional. Unfortunately, there are no symptoms of hypertension, which is why it has been dubbed the "silent killer." According to the CDC, 1 in 3 U.S. adults with high blood pressure aren't even aware they have it and are not being treated to control their blood pressure. For more information on high blood pressure, visit the CDC's website—and to get through life at your healthiest, don't miss: This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say.
Promoter Eddie Hearn said Anthony Joshua is prepared to move on to Oleksandr Usyk if Tyson Fury must fight Deontay Wilder a third time.
It could mean something more.
But don’t try it at home. The procedure is still experimental and not approved by the FDA.