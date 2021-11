The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Florida House of RepresentativesWhen angry protesters showed up at the Florida home of a pro-mask school board member to accuse her of mass child abuse, one yelled out, “Randy Fine says hello!”When two men confronted a disabled Army veteran at a park, they allegedly invoked Randy Fine’s name before beating him unconscious.These people were referring to Florida state Representative Randy Fine, a Republican who has turned his Facebook page into a rag