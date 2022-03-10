Prosecutor says Arizona man charged in Capitol riot is using arrest as 'springboard'

A federal prosecutor says an Arizona man who walked with the Proud Boys and illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot is using his arrest as a "springboard" to build his brand and promote dangerous conspiracy theories.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Murphy told a federal judge Thursday that the sheer volume of information defendant Micajah Joel Jackson puts out daily through social media and interviews is "absolutely overwhelming."

Murphy said there are literally hours of videos and volumes of social-media posts that could be introduced as evidence.

"This has become his brand. This has become his platform to notoriety," Murphy said. "I honestly don't know what his end game here is."

The FBI says this is a photograph of defendant Micajah J. Jackson near the Washington Monument on January 6, 2021. He told the FBI that the Proud Boys from Arizona gave him the orange armband.

He made the comments during a federal court hearing that was supposed to end with the 26-year-old being sentenced. Jackson has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange, the government dropped a charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct. He faces up to six months in prison.

But U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss postponed imposing the sentence for another two weeks after listening to arguments from the prosecution and defense during an hour-long court hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors are asking for 60 days in prison followed by three years' probation and mental health treatment. Jackson's attorney wants 24 months' probation with the first two months on home detention. He has already been going to counseling.

His prolific social-media presence came up as part of the court hearing. He has a Twitter account called @TheJFKReport and accounts on at least five other sites, according to court records. On the day before he was to be sentenced, for instance, he Tweeted about being persecuted for "the entire country to witness."

Dear heavenly father,



Tomorrow morning I will be persecuted for the entire country to witness. However, your son, our God-Jesus Christ was hated and crucified before I was conceived in my mothers womb. For I know I will have to face trials, simulations, and be persecuted in — TheJFKReport (@TheJFKReport) March 10, 2022

Prosecutors also brought up an appearance he made in September at a "Justice for January 6" rally at the Arizona Capitol. Members of the extremist group the Proud Boys were also present at the rally. Jackson's release conditions while awaiting trial specified he could not associate with the Proud Boys. But he was not found to have violated his release terms.

Story continues

At the rally, Jackson told the crowd that the "radical" U.S. government, which was under President Donald Trump at the time of the riot, used the FBI and Capitol Police to "set up a coup against patriotic Americans like myself and hundreds of thousands of others that are still being persecuted."

Jackson's attorney, Maria Jacob, said she believes her client sincerely regrets his conduct on Jan. 6. The conflict comes from beliefs, which people are entitled to, she said, that the presidential election was stolen.

She said Jackson acknowledges he has made errors in judgement in speaking to the media and posting certain things on Twitter. But most comments do not have any bearing on his conduct on Jan. 6, she said.

Capitol riot punishment: Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

As for Jackson speaking at a September rally, she said he had no idea the Proud Boys were going to be there.

"He is not responsible for their attendance or lack of attendance. He is vocal on social media so if he did subscribe to their ideology, that would be out there for everyone to see, and it’s not," she said.

Since the riot, at least five members of the Proud Boys, including their leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, have been arrested on conspiracy charges.

Jackson, who served in the Marine Corps from 2015 to 2017, is from Maricopa, Arizona. He told The Arizona Republic in an interview last year that he was in Ohio, visiting his family for the holidays when he heard about President Donald Trump's rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and decided to go. He said he has a strong interest in politics, government and American history.

"I expose political propaganda. I just wanted to go to document, research and interview," he said.

Micajah Joel Jackson shown on the Eastern Plaza of U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

Once in Washington, D.C, he attended a "Save America" rally where he listened to speeches encouraging the crowd to march to the Capitol and stand up for the country. On the way, he met up with members of the Proud Boys, an extremist group, and marched with them.

Jackson was pictured in photos and on videos wearing a flannel shirt, baseball cap with the words "USA," green cargo pants and yellow gloves. He also wore an orange armband, which he said was given to him by the Proud Boys of Arizona. He has denied being affiliated. He said he thought it would be safer to walk with a group that day than to be on his own.

A federal complaint alleges that Arizona resident Micajah Joel Jackson, highlighted in the red box, walked with a group of individuals led by Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs, toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jackson said he walked with the Proud Boys that day but is not a member of the group.

Prosecutors said Jackson entered the Capitol at 2:22 p.m., shortly after a crowd had breached the door. Once inside, they say he wandered through Statuary Hall, the corridors of the House Chamber and the Rotunda. He spent nearly 30 minutes inside and left after a chemical irritant was deployed.

Though Jackson is not accused of assault or damage, prosecutors asked the judge to consider his conduct in the context of a large and violent riot that relied on numbers to overwhelm law enforcement and breach the Capitol.

"But for Jackson’s actions alongside so many others, the riot likely would have failed," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

A federal complaint alleges that Micajah Joel Jackson (blue flannel shirt, yellow gloves and baseball hat) walked through various areas of the U.S. Capitol building, including the hallway leading to the National Statuary Hall and the National Statuary Hall on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot.

Jackson is one of at least 10 people with Arizona ties who have been charged as part of a sweeping federal investigation related to the Capitol riot. Across the country, more than 725 people have been charged and about 165 have pleaded guilty to various federal charges. About 140 police officers were injured and four people died that day, as a mob stormed the Capitol and temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes.

In a letter to the judge, Jackson denied taking part in the mayhem. He said he was "guilty by association" for being mixed with the unruly crowd.

"January 6th was a dark day for every American citizen. As a Marine, I failed to uphold myself to a higher standard," he wrote.

He went onto tell the judge he is a young man, figuring out his purpose in life and trying to recovery from trauma. His parents separated at an early age. He said he found sobriety from alcohol "through God" and recently marked his third year of sobriety. He is in college, studying to be a political philosophy professor.

He ended his letter by saying he will humbly accept any sentence the court decides fits his punishment.

Murphy, the prosecutor, said at Thursday's court hearing that he had trouble reconciling Jackson's letter with his social-media posts promoting conspiracy theories.

Judge Moss also acknowledged the "striking difference" in Jackson's letter and a Feb. 11 interview he gave to a podcast. Prosecutors say Jackson talks in the podcast about being persecuted and describes a video where he confronted a citizen and accused him of being an FBI informant.

Jackson was asked by the judge whether he would like to comment at Thursday's hearing and spoke briefly, saying it took him a couple days to write the letter and reiterating that he thought Jan. 6 was "a dark day."

"I would like to say my letter was sincere," he said.

Moss said there was a "significant likelihood" of Jackson serving 30 days at a residential center, where he would be allowed to leave during the day, or a combination of incarceration and probation.

But before he decided, he wanted attorneys to research whether the military veteran would lose or have to re-apply for his Veterans Affairs benefits if he were incarcerated for more than 30 days.

"I don't want to do something with collateral consequences," Moss said. "I think we all agree the care he's getting from the VA is important."

Jackson's next court date is set for March 24.

Reach the reporter at anne.ryman@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8072. Follow her on Twitter @anneryman.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Prosecutor says Arizona man is using US Capitol arrest as 'springboard'