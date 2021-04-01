Prosecutor says despite pandemic, Floyd courts successful in 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aprile Rickert, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 31—NEW ALBANY — Despite pandemic-related restrictions for much of 2020, Floyd County courts completed a relatively comparable number of cases to 2018 and 2019, something Prosecutor Chris Lane attributes to partnerships between law enforcement and the judicial system

Of the 9,220 total cases before the Floyd County courts last year — which included everything from speeding tickets to murder — 3,982 or 43.2% were completed. This compares with 48.2% cases completed in 2019 and 50.1% by the end of 2018. Each of the three years started with more than 5,000 pending cases, although 2020 had 568 fewer new filings than 2019.

"We did really well in my opinion because when you factor in COVID, our numbers were lower in everything but we were functioning and we were still obtaining good results," Lane said, adding that one of the biggest things he's learned is that "the process works. I don't think we should put a process above a person — each person is an individual and deserves to be treated as such. [But] a process allows you to weather hard times."

Lane said it's important to look back at trends not just to determine how the pandemic has been handled courtside, but to see what could be improved. It's among a set of goals he has as a newly-seated prosecutor. He was caucused in in mid-year after the death of Prosecutor Keith Henderson.

"We really have to look back to go forward because if you don't, you'll never improve," he said.

GUILTY PLEAS EXPEDITED

Part of that measure includes guilty pleas. In 2020, there were 1,447 guilty pleas, a portion of which were able to be expedited even as some court functions were temporarily put on hold for safety. The Floyd County courts first petitioned and received an emergency decree from the Indiana Supreme Court in April to limit proceedings to only those deemed essential to safety and defendant liberty. Like other Indiana counties, it was reinstated several times over the year.

Although 481 fewer than 2019 and 776 fewer than 2018, Lane said securing those guilty pleas quickly — especially during lockdown — helped keep the jail population down, which may have helped prevent the potential for an outbreak.

The jail population was averaging about 330 at the start of the pandemic and is averaging about half that now, Lane said. He said it took work from the New Albany Police and Floyd County Sheriff's departments, the courts, defense attorneys and prosecutors to open up more time for plea hearings.

He said the prosecutor's office also supported police in determining which defendants could be issued a summons for court rather than an arrest, such as lower-level misdemeanors.

"We've since reverted back to normal, [but] we adapted to the situation and I know the police did a wonderful job," he said.

One place where there has been a backup is with jury trials — there were only a few small windows in 2020 where safety restrictions were lifted enough to conduct the necessary functions of a trial, such as securing a jury. In both Clark and Floyd counties, jury trials are suspended now through the start of April and if they resume on schedule, "I anticipate we'll have quite a few trials coming up," over the coming months, Lane said.

LOCKDOWN CHANGES CRIMES

The prosecutor said the more than 500 fewer new filings across the board in Floyd County courts in 2020 is likely due to a few things — in April and part of March and May, the state was on lockdown by order of Gov. Eric Holcomb, which meant fewer people out.

This led to a drop in driving offenses and OWIs, but a rise in battery cases including domestic.

A couple of times, the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office filed the charge of disobeying an emergency order during the lockdown, but never as a standalone charge and only in a case where a person was charged with another crime such as an OWI.

OTHER SUCCESSES Despite having to work around the normal in-person load with a victims' advocate support, the prosecutor's office was able to assist 477 victims with support and resources. It also collected $5.8 million in back child support, a 9% increase over 2019. Factors for the rise could include stimulus payments, which the office can intercept, and depending on the person's financial situation, sometimes employment checks.

"I'm really proud of that number because we have families struggling," Lane said. "They were able to get more money to support [their] children."

He said his office intends to pursue more criminal charges against those delinquent in their child support payments. Lane also wants to reduce recidivism by more aggressively focusing on habitual offenders.

"The people that continually commit the crimes do the most harm to our community," he said. "We work diligently with nonviolent, low-level, first time offenders and we want those people to have the opportunities to move forward in life."

He's also working with police on a task force to attack the uptick in car break-ins, and is partnering with Sheriff Frank Loop on a strong home-incarceration program for nonviolent offenders.

"If we can do something better, we'll do it," Lane said. "And if we can figure out a good, effective monitoring system for low-level offenders, then we'll embrace that without sacrificing any of the protection to the community."

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports more COVID cases

    Health authorities in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases in Ruili amid efforts to contain a fresh outbreak in the city bordering Myanmar. Home quarantine, restrictions on exiting the city, and mass testing started on Wednesday after authorities reported an outbreak of six COVID cases and three asymptomatic patients - those infected but do not show symptoms. Two of the latest six COVID patients and 10 of the 23 new asymptomatic patients in Ruili are Myanmar citizens, the Health Commission of Yunnan Province said in a statement.

  • Bank of Japan survey more optimism over economic recovery

    Business sentiment is growing optimistic, a closely watched economic survey by the Bank of Japan showed Thursday, as the world’s third-largest economy continues to grapple with the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccine rollout has barely begun, with fewer than 1% of the population inoculated.

  • Democrat Rita Hart withdraws challenge in congressional race

    Democrat Rita Hart has dropped her challenge to Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks' Iowa congressional seat.

  • Tens of thousands feared displaced in deadly attack on Mozambique gas town

    MAPUTO (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people are feared to have been displaced following a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents on a gas hub town in northern Mozambique, aid agencies said, as rescuers searched for survivors on Tuesday. Many of those fleeing were believed to have scattered into dense forest or to have attempted to escape by boat when Palma came under attack on Wednesday, aid workers told Reuters. Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths, including at least seven killed when militants ambushed a convoy of vehicles trying to escape a besieged hotel on Friday.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot will come too late for the US

    Experts told Insider the vaccine will likely win US authorization, but the US may choose to donate doses to other countries.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • MVJ: Kiké Hernández's jersey outsells Mike Trout's

    Despite all the fanfare surrounding MVP Mike Trout, another Los Angeles baseball star, Kiké Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, passed him in MLB jersey sales.

  • BBC China correspondent John Sudworth moves to Taiwan after threats

    The BBC's Beijing correspondent moves to Taiwan after pressure from the Chinese authorities.

  • Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes on vaccines in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions vaccine efficacy in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates.

  • Seth Rogen clarifies that Emma Watson didn't 'storm off the set' of 'This Is the End'

    Rogen confirmed that Watson didn't feel comfortable with a certain scene but said on Twitter the interview "misrepresents" what really happened.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • Amazon v the union: The vote the online giant fears

    The result of a vote in an Alabama warehouse could have ramifications for Amazon workers around the US.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • How Donald Trump hurt female representation in federal courts

    Trump doled out lifetime appointments to more than three times as many male judges as female judges - 174 men and only 55 women.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme

    A San Diego businesswoman whose Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. Gina Champion-Cain, 57, received more than the sentence recommended by prosecutors. At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns noted that some victims were friends she had known for years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

  • Kemp deputy expresses concerns about Georgia's new voting law: 'There were some things I didn't like'

    Less than one week after Republicans in Georgia passed a controversial new election law, one of the state’s top G.O.P. leaders expressed concern over portions of the bill he believes don’t make sense.

  • The Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'

    Officials inside the White House and federal health agencies haven't been able to forge a consensus about whether the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States is worth panicking about, Politico reports. Three senior administration officials told Politico the Biden administration is working hard to not call the increase a "surge" because they want to instill confidence in the national vaccine drive, which has been picking up steam. And there is optimism that vaccinations are indeed preventing a much more severe spike — President Biden's chief science officer, David Kessler, said his "educated guess is without vaccines, we would be in a surge right now." But that doesn't mean the trajectory isn't worrying. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she's experiencing a feeling of "impending doom" on Tuesday, after all. For his part, Kessler settled on a middle ground. "You're seeing a slight increase in cases, but you're certainly not seeing a continued drop in cases," he told Politico. "That's the issue. You're plateauing at a high level of crisis." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaHouse investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

  • Ari Emanuel's Endeavor agrees to buy all of Ultimate Fighting Championship

    Endeavor, the talent agency and live events company led by Ari Emanuel, has agreed to acquire 100% of Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to information contained in a Wednesday afternoon IPO filing.Background: Endeavor currently has a 50.1% stake in UFC, based on a 2016 deal done alongside private equity firms Silver Lake and KKR. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Endeavor did not disclose how much it plans to raise in the IPO, beyond a $100 million placeholder figure, but proceeds are expected to help finance the UFC purchase.Endeavor previously planned to go public in 2019, but pulled the plan at the last minute due to weak investor demand.In addition to UFC and the WME and IMG talent agencies, Endeavor owns the Professional Bull Riders and a streaming unit whose customers include the WWE. The organization reports a $625 million net loss on $3.5 billion in revenue for 2020, when entertainment was hampered by the pandemic. It also lost money in 2019 on higher revenue, but it was profitable in 2018.Of note: Endeavor also disclosed in its IPO filing the company plans to add Elon Musk to its board of directors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.